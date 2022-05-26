"Pretty much every NFL scandal is a scapegoat or a patsy" - Redditors displeased after Nevada judge rules in favor of Jon Gruden

Jon Gruden was recently favored by a Nevada judge in his lawsuit versus the NFL and those on Reddit expressed their displeasure with the judge’s ruling. The former Las Vegas Raiders head coach left the NFL under a cloud last season, after emails sent by the coach a decade earlier came to light.

NFL fans took to social media to share their perspective of the events. Here are some examples of what the people of Reddit had to say.

This fan commented that pretty much every NFL scandal is a scapegoat or a patsy:

A Detroit Lions fan stated that they've never seen a person in the public eye who has enough money and Gruden is no different. The fan also said that both his pride and legacy are driven by a need to have accomplishments recognized by peers and that he'll be pressured behind the scenes to take the money:

This Las Vegas Raiders fan noted that there's zero chance that he was the only one saying those things, stating that he said those things because he was comfortable that the recipients held similar views:

Here, a San Francisco 49ers fan says that the Nevada judge has been removed from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ring of Honor:

A Buccaneers fan asked if anyone was surprised that a bunch of straight white guys don't care about someone saying racist and homophobic stuff:

This fan asserted that if the former head coach has a lot of resources to keep the league in a fight, how many do you think Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder does:

A Philadelphia Eagles fan said that the head coach is a bozo and that him and Snyder can go:

A fan here commented that the fact that the former head coach is still fighting this is pretty telling and that the coach knows that the NFL has some dark secrets:

This New England Patriots fan simply said: "Get 'em Jon":

Another 49ers fan said to let the spirit of the late Raiders owner Al Davis guide the head coach:

Gruden and His Lawsuit Versus the NFL

Oakland Raiders v Indianapolis Colts

A judge in the state of Nevada sided with the former Raiders head coach on two motions, opening the likelihood of a jury trial on his "tortious interference" assertion. The former coach asserts that the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell chose to leak his emails to force his removal as Raiders head coach in October last year.

The judge rejected the league's motion to force arbitration and their motion to dismiss the case outright. The suit will now head to trial unless a resolution between the two parties is reached.

In a statement the NFL gave to multiple media outlets, they stated that they will appeal the ruling:

"We believe Coach Gruden's claims should have been compelled to arbitration, and we will file an appeal of the Court's determination. The Court's denial of our motion to dismiss is not a determination on the merits of Coach Gruden's lawsuit, which, as we have said from the outset, lacks a basis in law and fact and proceeds from a false premise. Neither the NFL nor the Commissioner leaked Coach Gruden's offensive emails."

We'll watch as this lawsuit continues, though for now there looks to be no ending in sight.

