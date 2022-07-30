"Russ spending 12 hrs a week on his iPad studying" - Redditors roast Russell Wilson for saying he triples the amount of whatever he's asked to do 

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson recently gave some insight into his extreme work ethic. He stated that, whatever he is asked to do by the Broncos staff, he triples it.

His statement comes after Kyler Murray's "homework" clause made the news following his new contract. The amount of independent study that Murray was asked to do was four hours a week. Following their quarterback's disapproval of the clause, the Arizona Cardinals promptly removed it.

Reddit fans poked fun at Wilson's statement about tripling what he is asked to do.

One fan posted:

"Russ spending 12 hrs a week on his iPad studying."

As expected, other fans followed suit by poking fun at the former Seattle Seahawks star for tripling his work efforts.

Whether or not Wilson does, in fact, triple the amount of work he is meant to do, it sure has helped him throughout his career. He is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Before the Cardinals removed it Murray's contract required only four hours of independent study. That is not a lot at all. Because of this, though, the franchise has come out of this not looking good at all.

Can Russell Wilson and the Broncos win the Super Bowl?

Denver Broncos Training Camp

At this time of the year, every team in the NFL believes they have a shot at hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. In reality, number of the teams that actually have a chance at winning it are quite small.

The Broncos fall into the category of teams that can win it. After acquiring Wilson from Seattle, Denver has what they think is the final piece for its Super Bowl puzzle.

Denver's offense was solid last year. It has several weapons that include Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, and running backs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams.

Perhaps, the best unit is Denver's defense. Already a stout outfit, they added former Dallas Cowboys star Randy Gregory to their pass rush. Now, it looks seriously scary.

The one thing that might hold Denver back is the division they are in. The AFC West is, perhaps, now the toughest in the league. The Las Vegas Raiders, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Kansas City Chiefs are in the division with Denver. All three teams have also strengthened considerably.

Just making it out of the division is going to be a challenge. With Wilson under center, with a good offensive line, good weapons, and a great defense, the Broncos could very well make a deep playoff run.

They just have to make it out of the division first.

