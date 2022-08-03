"The NFL announced this today to take focus off of Deshaun Watson" - Redditors claim timing of Dolphins tampering news is fishy

The Miami Dolphins have been hit hard by the NFL this week. The league announced that the franchise was found guilty of tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton.

The Dolphins will be stripped of their 2023 first-round pick in addition to a third-round selection in 2024. Fines have been handed out to team owner Stephen Ross ($1.5 million) and vice chairman Bruce Beal ($500,000).

In addition, Ross isn't permitted to attend any team event until October 17. He also isn't allowed to be at the Dolphins' training facilities or represent the team at any event until that date.

While the league came down heavy on Miami, NFL fans believe the timing of the announcement is a bit conspicuous.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the investigators found the violations to be of "unprecedented scope and severity." Goodell's statement read:

“I know of no prior instance of a team violating the prohibition on tampering with both a head coach and star player, to the potential detriment of multiple other clubs, over a period of several years. Similarly, I know of no prior instance in which ownership was so directly involved in the violations.”

NFL fans on Reddit, however, believe the league is trying to keep the Deshaun Watson story in check by feeding the sharks some Dolphin chum.

The Miami Dolphins were handed a huge punishment just after Deshaun Watson was treated lightly

On Monday, retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson announced her decision on the Deshaun Watson case.

Judge Robinson handed the Cleveland Browns quarterback a six-game suspension, one that many believe is a mere slap on the wrist. Particularly considering the volume of sexual misconduct allegations leveled against him.

On the day the decision was announced, Deshaun Watson participated in a practice session with the Browns. He was subsequently mobbed by fans for autographs after the session.

The NFL has until Thursday to file an appeal regarding Watson's suspension. The NFLPA, on the other hand, released a statement before the suspension was announced. They stated that the players' association would stick with whatever decision Judge Robinson would choose to make.

Deshaun Watson was handed a mammoth, fully-guaranteed $230 million contract by the Browns. Watson will miss the first six games of the season against the Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers and the New England Patriots.

Watson stands to lose a mere $345,000 as part of his contract. He will still earn $45.65 million this year, since the Browns classified a large chunk of his $46 million annual payment as a signing bonus.

Is the timing of the Dolphins punishment merely a coincidence? Redditors certainly don't think so.

