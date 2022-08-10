"We truly live in the era of g** awful stadium names" - Redditors unimpressed with Bengals' stadium name change

The Cincinnati Bengals, like the Pittsburgh Steelers, have changed the name of their stadium. The Steelers switched from Heinz Field to Acrisure Stadium after the naming rights expired and now the Bengals have changed theirs as well. Previously, the stadium was called Paul Brown Stadium, but the franchise sold the naming rights and from now on it will be called Paycor Stadium.

Changes to stadium names are nothing new in the sports world, but sometimes the name that is chosen does not sit well with fans.

This is true for diehard Bengals fans on Reddit, with one fan saying that we live in an era of poor stadium names.

"Man, we really do live in the era of g** awful stadium names now."

Other fans voiced their feelings about the name change, being somewhat okay with it, while others were less than impressed.

Having been named Paul Brown Stadium for a long time, it's clear by the reaction of fans that the new name is going to take a little bit of getting used to.

Can the Bengals win the Super Bowl?

If last season taught us anything, it is that a lot can happen in a year. Cincinnati were 4-11 through the 2020-21 season as they finished bottom of the AFC North. Then last season, with Joe Burrow still at the helm, Cincinnati went 10-7 en route to winning the division.

The offensive line was the biggest weakness last year and we saw that throughout the postseason as Burrow was, at times, sacked at will. The front office made moves to fortify the line and signed Ted Karras, La'el Collins and Tampa Bay guard Alex Cappa to protect their franchise quarterback.

The AFC North is somewhat of an unknown at the moment. The Steelers are going through a quarterback change and the Browns will be running with Jacoby Brissett at the wheel for at least six games. The Ravens will look to have a bounce back year with Lamar Jackson after finishing with a losing record last season.

Nonetheless, Cincinnati remains the favorite to win the division and make a deep playoff run. Burrow is expected to continue his development and improve on his 4,611 passing yards, 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Will that be enough to take it one step further and win the NFL's penultimate game? They have as good a chance as any proper playoff team.

