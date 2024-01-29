Ravens fans lash out at NFL officials after Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs win 17-10: “Refs are on the payroll”

The Baltimore Ravens' incredible campaign ended on a whimper. Lamar Jackson and the offense could only muster ten points against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at home.

The Ravens made multiple inexcusable gaffes on offense late in the fourth quarter. The most egregious was wide receiver Zay Flowers extending the ball in an attempt to score a touchdown but fumbling it just inches before breaking the plane.

Late in the fourth quarter, Jackson threw an ill-advised pass in triple coverage, leading to a back-breaking interception.

However, Ravens fans on social media believe defensive back Chamarri Conner got away with a clear pass interference penalty. On the Ravens' last offensive possession, tight end Isaiah Likely was seemingly fouled but no penalty was called.

Ravens fans and Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless were upset with the referees missing two crucial calls. Here are some of the comments:

