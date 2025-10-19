"Refs ruining games once again": NFL fans react to "unnecessary roughness" call during Rams vs. Jaguars

The LA Rams dominated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Travis Hunter and Co. looked clueless defensively and offensively as Matthew Stafford ran riot in London. The quarterback found Konata Mumpfield on the first drive to put his team on the board.The Rams received help from the referees' unnecessary roughness call on the Jaguars. NFL insider Dov Kleiman shared the clip of the play on X.&quot;How is this unnecessary roughness?? The Jaguars are getting screwed by the refs,&quot; Kleiman tweeted.Fans shared their reactions to the controversial decision.&quot;It was not. Refs ruining games once again,&quot; one fan wrote.Jon Graham @JDGraham14LINK@NFL_DovKleiman It was not. Refs ruining games once again.&quot;I agree as a rams fan this a soft ass call,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Better vision. Better calls. 👀👀 Still offering FREE LASIK to all NFL refs btw 🤷,&quot; a fan said.Some defended the officials' call.&quot;Well an elbow to the chin/head area of a &quot;defenseless receiver&quot; will get a flag every time in this era of the NFL!! UNFORTUNATELY THAT'S HOW IT IS NOWADAYS!&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Man yall sure love complaining about refs lol give it a break,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Elbow and chin area of defenseless receiver is automatic rough,&quot; a fan tweeted.Stafford threw another touchdown pass to Davante Adams less than five minutes later to double LA's lead. Trevor Lawrence's team went three-and-out in each of its first two drives and failed to score in the first 15 minutes.LA Rams aiming to enter bye week with a win vs. JaguarsThe LA Rams are coming off a 17-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens and were 14-0 ahead at the end of the first quarter. Stafford threw 11 of 14 passes for two touchdowns in the first 15 minutes.He threw another touchdown pass to Adams in the second quarter to extend the Rams' lead to 21. He has completed 4 of 5 passes for 33 yards with five minutes left before halftime. Their rushers have taken the backseat as the quarterback is leading the charge in the international game.Meanwhile, the Jaguars are coming off a loss to the Seattle Seahawks and are on the verge of defeat in London. Trevor Lawrence and Co. were flying high following wins over the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, but are struggling against LA. They'll need to dig deep to return home with another victory.