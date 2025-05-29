  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Regardless of how things 'ended'": Jalen Ramsey makes his feelings known as CB seemingly looks for new home

"Regardless of how things 'ended'": Jalen Ramsey makes his feelings known as CB seemingly looks for new home

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified May 29, 2025 13:26 GMT
&quot;Regardless of how things ended&quot;: Jalen Ramsey makes his feelings known as CB looks for new home
"Regardless of how things ended": Jalen Ramsey makes his feelings known as CB seemingly looks for new home (Image credit: Getty)

Jalen Ramsey is one of the finest defensive players of his generation. The perennial Pro Bowl cornerback joined the Miami Dolphins on March 15, 2023, after spending the previous three and a half years with the Los Angeles Rams. He promptly became the team's primary wide receiver stopper and earned his most recent Pro Bowl nod in the 2023 campaign.

Ad

However, it wasn't all rosy, and all signs point to Ramsey leaving the Miami Dolphins before the start of the 2025 campaign. The three-time first-team All-Pro CB took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to seemingly confirm the rumors:

"I’m grateful for each & every chapter so far! every part brought me to a greater version of myself! Regardless of how things “ended”, the journey has been LOVE! 🤟🏾God is the GREATEST!"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ramsey performed admirably in the 2024 season, amassing a stat line of 60 combined tackles, one sack, 11 pass deflections and two interceptions in 17 games. He put up arguably his best performance of the season when he recorded five solo tackles, two pass deflections, and one interception in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ad

What could Jalen Ramsey add to a new team?

Jalen Ramsey is entering his 10th season as a pro, and he has started 134 games in the league. Ramsey won the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in the 2021/2022 season, and he played a significant role in the Rams' victory in Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Any team that trades for Jalen Ramsey will be getting a talented defender and a skilled pass deflector. The seven-time Pro Bowler hasn't dealt with a lot of injuries in his career, and he still has enough in him to be a key contributor on a Super Bowl-chasing side. The question is how much he has left in the tank.

According to Adam Schefter, Jalen Ramsey has been linked to the Rams, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders, and Carolina Panthers. The Rams, Cowboys, and Washington Commanders are postseason contenders, while the Panthers are attempting to join that echelon in the upcoming season.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications