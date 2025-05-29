"Regardless of how things 'ended'": Jalen Ramsey makes his feelings known as CB seemingly looks for new home

Jalen Ramsey is one of the finest defensive players of his generation. The perennial Pro Bowl cornerback joined the Miami Dolphins on March 15, 2023, after spending the previous three and a half years with the Los Angeles Rams. He promptly became the team's primary wide receiver stopper and earned his most recent Pro Bowl nod in the 2023 campaign.
However, it wasn't all rosy, and all signs point to Ramsey leaving the Miami Dolphins before the start of the 2025 campaign. The three-time first-team All-Pro CB took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to seemingly confirm the rumors:
"I’m grateful for each & every chapter so far! every part brought me to a greater version of myself! Regardless of how things “ended”, the journey has been LOVE! 🤟🏾God is the GREATEST!"
Ramsey performed admirably in the 2024 season, amassing a stat line of 60 combined tackles, one sack, 11 pass deflections and two interceptions in 17 games. He put up arguably his best performance of the season when he recorded five solo tackles, two pass deflections, and one interception in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
What could Jalen Ramsey add to a new team?
Jalen Ramsey is entering his 10th season as a pro, and he has started 134 games in the league. Ramsey won the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in the 2021/2022 season, and he played a significant role in the Rams' victory in Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Any team that trades for Jalen Ramsey will be getting a talented defender and a skilled pass deflector. The seven-time Pro Bowler hasn't dealt with a lot of injuries in his career, and he still has enough in him to be a key contributor on a Super Bowl-chasing side. The question is how much he has left in the tank.
According to Adam Schefter, Jalen Ramsey has been linked to the Rams, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders, and Carolina Panthers. The Rams, Cowboys, and Washington Commanders are postseason contenders, while the Panthers are attempting to join that echelon in the upcoming season.
