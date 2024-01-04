Pete Carroll has been a franchise coach for almost 15 years after his final post-game speech at USC, but his legacy with the school lives on. On the "Games with Names" podcast, former USC legend Reggie Bush praised Carroll for bringing over celebrities, including Will Ferrall and Snoop Dogg, to practices. Here's how he put it:

"I always loved the fact that Pete brought the youthfulness to the team. And then, he would bring a bunch of celebrities. Snoop Dogg was at our practices, running routes with the receivers. And Will Ferrell would be out there. It was just amazing, man. Because again, I thought Pete did a masterful job at being able to bring Hollywood and football together. 33:24"

Carroll dominated during his time at USC. The Trojans coach went 97-19 in his career with the school, winning seven Pac-10 titles in a row and two national championships. In 2009, he was named Coach of the Decade by Lindy's Sports, per Seahawks media.

In his time with USC, Carroll coached quarterback Carson Palmer, Reggie Bush and 51 other eventual NFL Draft picks.

Can Pete Carroll still make the playoffs in Week 18?

Pete Carroll at Seattle Seahawks v Tennessee Titans

Last year, Pete Carroll's Seattle Seahawks wrapped up the No. 7 seed. This year, the team is in danger of taking a step back, missing the playoffs for the first time since trading Russell Wilson. Heading into Week 18, the franchise is in eighth place in the NFC with an 8-8 record. As it stands, they will need some help to get to Week 19.

According to the NFL's Next-Gen Stats, the Seahawks have a 25% chance of success. If they win this week, the odds jump to a 44% chance. If they lose, their season is over with a less than 1% chance. Their most likely route would be if they win their matchup and the Green Bay Packers fall to the Chicago Bears.

Seattle will face Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. Considering the records of all four teams, the Packers and Seahawks are favored to win. That said, if this comes to pass, the Seahawks would end their season with a win in a bittersweet moment.

After four and a half months of games, will Seattle sneak into the postseason in Week 18?

