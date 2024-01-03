Reggie Bush roasts Josh McDaniels, claims Tom Brady only reason he got paid to be Raiders HC

Reggie Bush has piled on to the wave of criticism coming Josh McDaniels way and said Tom Brady is the only reason he got be the Raiders head coach. McDaniels was fired midway through the season and since then Antonio Pierce has taken over the reins and overseen an upturn in fortunes. Las Vegas are currently 7-9 and out of playoff contention but much of the damage was done earlier in the season.

Josh McDaniels was hired by the Las Vegas Raiders because of his impressive resume with the New England Raiders, where he was involved with the offensive coaching staff in winning six Super Bowls. But their struggles since then has raised the question whether it was solely Tom Brady's brilliance that brough the championships.

Reggie Bush certainly seems to believe so. While sitting down with Julian Edelman, he praised the GOAT quarterback, saying,

"That's why I always say Brady made a lot of people money. Made coaches money. Coaches who I don't think they're great coaches. That were in New England with you guys, who got exposed when he went and tried to go be head coaches. He got those guys paid..."

When he was pushed by Edelman which coaches he was talking about, Reggie Bush continued,

"Ohh, the recent one that just got fired."

The disrespect towards Josh McDaniels was palpable as he did not even mention his name. It was left to Julian Edelman to jump in and defend his former coach, saying,

"McDs. McDs. Very good Xs and Os guy. Yeah, it's tough."

Reggie Bush's observation about Tom Brady and Josh McDaniels could extend to other coaches

Reggie Bush's assertion is centered on a hypothetical that cannot be directly proven but there is a merit to it given the records of coaches without Tom Brady. Josh McDaniels has now failed with both the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders and has never won the Super Bowl without the quarterback.

But the same applies to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick as well. Many have pointed out that he has a losing record without Tom Brady both in the regular season and the playoffs. The quarterback's seventh Super Bowl win with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers also proved that he could thrive in a different place and still succeed.

Ultimately, it could also mean that all these coaches have exceptional plays in mind that requires expectional players to execute them. It could be that they got so used to excellence on the field that they cannot work with more average players now.