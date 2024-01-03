Reggie Bush sounds off on Chargers' relocation from San Diego to Los Angeles

Reggie Bush sounded off on San Diego for not financing the stadium the Chargers wanted to remain in the city. As someone who grew up in the city, he confirmed that he is disappointed in seeing the team playing in Los Angeles right now. Speaking to Julian Edelman, he stated,

"Listen as a San Diego homegrown native. I hate seeing the Chargers not being in San Diego."

The former NFL running back went on to say that he is not privy to the discussion that took place but was sure that it came down to a disagreement about money.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I don't know the true facts. I don't wanna throw anything out there but from what I've heard it's just the two parties just are clashing heads. And nobody wants to give, you know, I'm sure it all comes down comes down to money as always, you know usually."

He also said that there was an opportunity for San Diego to cash in on the Chargers by building a stadium for them and bringing in tourists to recover the money. Reggie Bush also said,

"And you know I think what I've heard is that the city didn't want to fund you know the stadium which you know we know stadiums cost a lot of money and but also at the same time it's like why not? Who doesn't wanna go take a vacation to San Diego?"

Reggie Bush's NFL loyalties remain with the Chargers and San Diego despite finding fame in Los Angeles

Reggie Bush came to footballing prominence when playing for the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2005 as part of the progam and has made the College Football Hall of Fame based on his exploits in the city. Despite that, his loyalties are clearly with San Diego, where he grew up.

Regarding his point about the money for the stadium, it seemed the issue was more of the franchise being unwilling to remain in San Diego than anything else. The local government did approve $2.1 million for accelerated environmental studies required for a public stadium vote but that was met with resistance from the team officials as they did not believe that such a timeframe would stand up to legal scrunity.

Expand Tweet

It looks like both the city and team lost due to the breakdown in negotiations. The Chargers are the second team in their current city behind the Los Angeles Rams, who have already won the Super Bowl in their shared home stadium. Meanwhile, San Diego natives like Reggie Bush do not have a local team to root for.