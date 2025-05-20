"Coach wants a security blanket" - Reggie Wayne's ex-teammate makes feelings known on Davante Adams' impact in Sean McVay’s offense

Davante Adams is beginning a new chapter of his career in the 2025, joining forces with Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, and Puka Nacua at the Los Angeles Rams to form what could possibly be the second coming of the "Greatest Show on Turf". And at least one person likes it - former wide receiver Pierre Garcon.

Speaking on Monday's episode of Up & Adams, the former receptions leader and Indianapolis Colts teammate of Reggie Wayne said:

“It gives them a security blanket. Third down, they are going to go to him early and often. They're going to try to get the ball in his hands so that he can get feel like he's making an impact on the game. So, that's what coach want(s). Coach wants a security blanket.”

He continued:

"It's not gonna be hard for those guys to get on the same page - Matthew Stafford, Davante Adam, and Sean McVay, because it's all basically gonna be one on one, and what they can draw up to have fun and score touchdowns."

Matthew Stafford feels "lucky" to have Davante Adams as Rams teammate

Speaking of Matthew Stafford, he is delighted to have Davante Adams to feed in the 2025 season. Speaking last Wednesday shortly after the Rams' schedule reveal, he told NFL Network:

"He’s been great. Obviously played against him in the (NFC North), have been a fan of his from afar on the other sideline for a long time. What he’s been able to do in the league kind of speaks for itself, but then getting to be around him personally every day, working with him, throwing to him, just seeing the kind of professional that he is - he fits right in."

He continued:

"I’ve been lucky enough to be able to throw with a bunch of guys that take the game seriously, love going out and competing, trying to find ways to get better. He’s no different, and we’re definitely excited to have him. I know for me as a quarterback, I feel lucky for all the guys I’ve been able to throw to and he’s definitely up there."

The Rams open their 2025 season on September 7 against the Houston Texans. Kickoff is at 4:25 pm ET/1:25 pm PT on CBS.

