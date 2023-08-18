Regrading the Denzel Mims trade: What will Jets get after Lions waived WR?

The New York Jets drafted wide receiver Denzel Mims in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Coming out of Baylor, Mims was one of the top wide receiver prospects coming out of the draft.

Last season, he requested a trade from the team due to not being allowed the opportunity to establish himself within the offense. He was part of the team for the remainder of the season but was traded to the Detroit Lions this off-season.

On July 30, 2023, Mims and a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft were sent to the Detroit Lions in exchange for a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick.

Less than one month later, the Lions released Mims. Mims was waived by the Lions on August 18, 2023. As a result of being waived and not making the Lions' active roster, no picks will be exchanged between the two teams.

Denzel Mims has been a bust through the first three seasons of his NFL career

Denzel Mims was one of the best wide receivers coming out of the 2020 NFL Draft class. In his four seasons at Baylor, he recorded 186 receptions for 2,925 yards and 28 touchdowns. He recorded 1,000-yard seasons during his sophomore and senior seasons.

Mims had his best season in his three years as a rookie with the Jets in 2020. He recorded 23 receptions for 357 yards. In his second season, he recorded just eight receptions for 133 yards. This past season, he recorded 11 receptions for 186 yards. In his career, he has 42 receptions for 676 yards.

Mims didn't pan out the way the New York Jets had hoped he would, which led to them trading him this off-season.

With him being released by the Detroit Lions, Mims is now an unrestricted free agent and can choose to sign wherever he'd like.

Teams that could take a flyer on Denzel Mims

While Denzel Mims won’t solve any team’s problems at wide receiver, he can certainly provide some depth.

Some teams that could take a chance on Mims could be the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, and New York Giants. All of these teams lack star power at the position, but Mims could possibly battle for a third or fourth spot at receiver for these teams.

With the Lions waiving him with an injury, it seems like Mims may need more time to recover before he’s effective on the field.