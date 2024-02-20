Regrading Steelers' 2023 Draft picks: How many hits and misses did Mike Tomlin have?

The Pittsburgh Steelers had another unique season that saw them make the postseason with a 10-7 record.

They earned a wildcard game against the Buffalo Bills in the first round and fell in hopes of a Super Bowl run.

The Steelers were led by their defense for much of the season and the late emergence of Mason Rudolph who won key games down the stretch of the season.

As the Steelers prepare for free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft, let's take a look at their 2023 rookie class and how they did in their rookie seasons.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 NFL Draft class:

Broderick Jones, OT Round 1

Joey Porter Jr., CB Round 2

Keeanu Benton, OT Round 2

Darnell Washington, TE Round 3

Nick Hebrig, LB Round 4

Cory Trice Jr., CB Round 7

Spencer Anderson, OL Round 7

Pittsburgh Steelers 'hits' from their 2023 Draft class

Broderick Jones during Green Bay Packers v Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers overall had a pretty good draft class from last season. They had guys on both sides of the ball contributing, specifically their defense, which has been their strong suit for the last couple of years.

Here's a look at their 'hits' from last year's draft:

Broderick Jones

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded up in last year's draft to select OT Broderick Jones out of Georgia.

The OT started 11 games for the Steelers after they benched Chuks Okorafor and the line improved vastly.

Joey Porter Jr.

Like Broderick Jones, Joey Porter Jr. started 11 games for the Steelers in his rookie season. He showed his potential and wasn't afraid to shadow the opposing team's No. 1 wide receivers. He had 43 tackles, 10 passes defended, and one interception as a rookie and was selected to the PFWA-All Rookie team.

Nick Hebrig

Nick Hebrig didn't start at all in 2023 but was part of the Steelers' pass rush rotation. He fit right into their system as he showed production.

Hebrig recorded 27 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

Keeanu Benton

Defensive tackle Keeanu Benton started in nine games for the Steelers last season. He recorded 36 tackles, one sack, and forced two fumbles while deflecting two passes. That's a pretty productive stat line for a rookie second-rounder who started just nine games.

Benton showed signs of being a quality interior defensive lineman as a rookie.

Pittsburgh Steelers 'misses' from their 2023 Draft class

Cory Trice Jr. during Nebraska v Purdue

As mentioned above, the Steelers had a pretty good 2023 Draft class. Of course, in every class, there are some 'misses.'

Here's a look at three players that didn't have the best season as a rookie last year:

Darnell Washington

Darnell Washington was the Steelers' third-round pick in last year's draft.

Coming out of Georgia, he was hyped up as one of the most talented tight ends, standing tall at 6'7" and weighing 265 lbs. He was used primarily as a run-blocker and only recorded seven catches for 61 yards.

Cory Trice Jr.

Unfortunately, Cory Trice Jr. didn't get to display his talent on the field last season. The late-round pick was placed on injured reserve on August 2, 2023, after a non-contact injury.

Spencer Anderson

Spencer Anderson made the team's final roster as a seventh-round pick. He saw his first action in Week 4 and appeared in some games as a backup.

There wasn't too much of Anderson on the field in the regular season, so there's not much too much to assess him on for the last season.