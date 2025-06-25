Quarterback Russell Wilson signed a five-year contract with the Denver Broncos worth $245 million, which included $165 million in guaranteed money. He joined the Broncos after leaving the Seattle Seahawks through a blockbuster trade in September 2022.

Wilson only played for the Broncos for two years before moving on to another team, but it seems that the contract he signed with Denver infuriated former NFL players' union president J.C. Tretter.

During Tuesday's episode of the "Pablo Torre Finds Out" podcast, sports journalist Pablo Torre shared some information regarding allegations made during an arbitration dispute that claimed players did not receive more fully guaranteed contracts.

This arbitration matter was reportedly raised after the Cleveland Browns signed quarterback, Deshaun Watson, to a five-year, $230 million contract that was fully guaranteed in 2022.

Wilson accepted a five-year contract that was not completely guaranteed after joining the Broncos, despite having requested a seven-year extension that would have seen him earn $50 million annually, according to court records.

Tretter, the current NFLPA chief strategy officer, reportedly texted former NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith to express his displeasure over Wilson and his agent's inability to secure a fully guaranteed contract. He called Wilson a "wuss" in one of the messages, according to Torre.

“What I can now report is that J.C. Tretter, in a series of text messages that he sent to then-executive director of the union, DeMaurice Smith, repeatedly insulted Russell Wilson. At one point, he used an expletive that I will not say here," Torre said. "J.C. Tretter also called Russell Wilson a quote-unquote ‘wuss.’ Then he said of Wilson, quote, ‘Instead of being the guy that made guaranteed contracts the norm, he’s the guy that ruined it for everyone,’ end quote.”

One can imagine the harm done to Wilson's reputation within the union from Tretter's leaked texts. According to Torre, several union members were concerned about the internal abuse because they thought it may damage the relationship of trust between players and leadership.

Russell Wilson has signed two more contracts in the NFL since leaving the Denver Broncos

The NFLPA appears to have believed that Russell Wilson might have used his status as a top NFL player in 2022 to obtain a higher guaranteed salary in the contract he signed. However, the star quarterback's stint in Denver was uneventful and he was allowed to leave only after his second year.

Wilson, however, has inked short-term deals with two more teams since departing the Broncos following the 2023 campaign. He agreed to a one-year, fully guaranteed contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, but that deal only cost $1.21 million. After leaving Pittsburgh this offseason, the 36-year-old quarterback agreed to a one-year, $10.5 million deal with the Giants. Up to $10 million of that contract is guaranteed.

