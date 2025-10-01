  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Replace him with Bad Bunny": NFL fans react as Trey Benson lands on IR after James Conner

"Replace him with Bad Bunny": NFL fans react as Trey Benson lands on IR after James Conner

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Modified Oct 01, 2025 20:47 GMT
Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn

NFL fans are sounding off on the Arizona Cardinals' woes at running back following Trey Benson's recent injury.

Ad

The NFL made it official on X that Benson has now landed on IR and will miss at least the next four to six weeks with a knee injury.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This comes immediately after Benson stepped in to replace James Connor, who suffered a season-ending foot injury during the team's Week Three loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans took to X to offer their thoughts on Benson's injury. Check out some of the best reactions here.

Ad
Ad
"Cardinals are gonna start Kyler at RB and have Brissett at QB moving forward. Sources: trust me bro," one fan said.

The reactions didn't stop there. Check out a few more below.

"Big hit for Arizona’s offense… Trey Benson to IR with that knee injury. Who do you see stepping up in the Cardinals backfield now?," said a fan.
Ad
"Cool, glad I drafted him as my handcuff to Conner who I drafted," another fan said.
"Tough break for Benson, now the Cardinals backfield is about to get creative," one fan suggested.

It's a tough break for Benson, who was expected to play a big role in the Arioza rushing game this season. That role was to be heightened after Connor went down, but now, Benson will have to wait before getting his chance to take over the rushing game for the Cardinals.

Ad

Who is left in the backfield for the Arizona Cardinals?

Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn

After the Cardinals have lost both Connor and Benson to injuries, they are left with Emari Demercado and Michael Carter in the backfield. Demercado has proven a reliable pass-catcher out of the backfield for Arizona, catching two passes for 13 yards and a touchdown last week against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ad

As for Carter, the former 2021 fourth-round NFL Draft pick of the New York Jets, he is more of a natural runner. He saw the majority of his production in the NFL come with New York during his rookie season, but has never been able to get things rolling since then. Perhaps now, with the opportunity for more touches in this Arizona offense, the 26-year-old will have the chance to revitalize his career.

Fans will get a taste of Arizona's new rushing attack in Week Five when they host the Tennessee Titans this weekend.

About the author
Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.

His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.

Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.

When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games.

Know More

Cardinals Nation! You can check out the latest Arizona Cardinals Schedule and dive into the latest Cardinals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Jon-Anthony Fuentes
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications