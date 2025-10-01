"Replace him with Bad Bunny": NFL fans react as Trey Benson lands on IR after James Conner

NFL fans are sounding off on the Arizona Cardinals' woes at running back following Trey Benson's recent injury.The NFL made it official on X that Benson has now landed on IR and will miss at least the next four to six weeks with a knee injury. This comes immediately after Benson stepped in to replace James Connor, who suffered a season-ending foot injury during the team's Week Three loss to the San Francisco 49ers.Fans took to X to offer their thoughts on Benson's injury. Check out some of the best reactions here.&quot;Cardinals are gonna start Kyler at RB and have Brissett at QB moving forward. Sources: trust me bro,&quot; one fan said.The reactions didn't stop there. Check out a few more below.&quot;Big hit for Arizona’s offense… Trey Benson to IR with that knee injury. Who do you see stepping up in the Cardinals backfield now?,&quot; said a fan.&quot;Cool, glad I drafted him as my handcuff to Conner who I drafted,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Tough break for Benson, now the Cardinals backfield is about to get creative,&quot; one fan suggested.It's a tough break for Benson, who was expected to play a big role in the Arioza rushing game this season. That role was to be heightened after Connor went down, but now, Benson will have to wait before getting his chance to take over the rushing game for the Cardinals.Who is left in the backfield for the Arizona Cardinals?Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: ImagnAfter the Cardinals have lost both Connor and Benson to injuries, they are left with Emari Demercado and Michael Carter in the backfield. Demercado has proven a reliable pass-catcher out of the backfield for Arizona, catching two passes for 13 yards and a touchdown last week against the Seattle Seahawks.As for Carter, the former 2021 fourth-round NFL Draft pick of the New York Jets, he is more of a natural runner. He saw the majority of his production in the NFL come with New York during his rookie season, but has never been able to get things rolling since then. Perhaps now, with the opportunity for more touches in this Arizona offense, the 26-year-old will have the chance to revitalize his career.Fans will get a taste of Arizona's new rushing attack in Week Five when they host the Tennessee Titans this weekend.