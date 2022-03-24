Report: Deshaun Watson facing another grand jury investigation in Texas

Last week, Deshaun Watson was traded to the Cleveland Browns and immediately signed a new five-year deal fully guaranteed at $230 million. This development came after a grand jury in Texas failed to indict him on sexual harassment and assault charges.

That seemed to clear the way for the quarterback to avoid criminal charges. An NFL suspension could still come, but teams were waiting to see if he would face jail time.

But are Watson and the Browns in the clear? Not yet, as Cleveland's FOX 8 news channel reported Thursday afternoon. The station learned that the quarterback is now facing another grand jury investigation in another Texas county.

fox8news @fox8news @edgallekfox8 @PeggyGallek The Fox 8 I-Team has learned a second grand jury in another Texas county has convened to hear evidence against quarterback Deshaun Watson. fox8.com/news/i-team-an… The Fox 8 I-Team has learned a second grand jury in another Texas county has convened to hear evidence against quarterback Deshaun Watson. fox8.com/news/i-team-an… @edgallekfox8 @PeggyGallek

This is a severe development and means he could face another indictment after the first grand jury failed to find enough evidence for one.

What comes next for Deshaun Watson after this latest update?

Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans

For those unaware, a grand jury meets to analyze evidence brought up by law enforcement. They can either decide to indict on criminal charges or say there is not enough proof to pursue said charges. The latter is what happened with Watson in the first grand jury.

The fact that another grand jury has convened may prove that law enforcement in Texas will keep pursuing charges until they are out of options.

From a football standpoint, this raises more uncertainty around Watson's status. The process could take months, as it did the first time. So there is a possibility the Browns enter training camp not knowing if their $230 million quarterback will be charged or not.

Then comes the reality of a suspension from the league. The alternative is to play like usual, hoping for the best.

What has become clear to NFL fans is that the allegations against Watson are not going away. A second grand jury being called shows the determination of those trying him in a court of law. For Browns fans, this adds to the saga surrounding him since his arrival a week ago.

Opening a second grand jury essentially starts the process from scratch once again. This will likely drag on well through the summer and up to the start of the season.

Edited by Piyush Bisht