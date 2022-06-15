REPORT: Former NFL Pro Bowler decides to take the Michael Jordan path and try out career in baseball 

Former NFL WR Golden Tate is taking the Michael Jordan route and going from the top level of one sport to trying his hand at another - baseball. Unlike MJ, Tate has joined an independent league as opposed to the Major League Baseball's minor league system.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Veteran WR Golden Tate is switching to baseball and has signed with the Port Angeles Lefties of the West Coast League.



Tate played baseball early in his young career at Notre Dame and was drafted twice — but both times declined to sign.



Tate was an MLB Draft pick before the Seattle Seahawks took him with the 60th pick in the second round of the NFL Draft. He spoke to the New York Post about how baseball was his first love.

"I am extremely thankful to the West Coast League and the Port Angeles Lefties for allowing me to join their league. As some might know, I was drafted twice in baseball. As a child, my first love was baseball, so I’m excited about the opportunity to compete against some of the best young players in the league. I look forward to having a lot of fun and exploring baseball more.”

To their credit, the Port Angeles Lefties are acting just as excited to have him on their roster. Tate will undoubtedly boost ticket sales for the West Coast League, who now have a bona fide sporting star. Lefties owner Matt Acker relayed that enthusiasm in a statement to the NY Post:

“We’re looking forward to Golden joining the Lefties. Having an elite athlete around, one who’s competed on the world’s biggest sports stage, is special. His passion for this sport, plus his competitiveness, work ethic, humility, and desire will be contagious to our players and opponents. We see this as a unique opportunity for the Port Angeles Lefties, the West Coast League, and for Golden.”

Around The NFL @AroundTheNFL



nfl.com/news/former-nf… Golden Tate finishes summer collegiate baseball debut going 2 for 4 with a run, RBI to help Port Angeles Lefties defeat Bend Elks, 5-2. Golden Tate finishes summer collegiate baseball debut going 2 for 4 with a run, RBI to help Port Angeles Lefties defeat Bend Elks, 5-2. nfl.com/news/former-nf… https://t.co/7rtMSZbBOT

Golden Tate leaves behind an 11-year NFL career

Following the 2020 pandemic-stricken NFL season, Golden Tate retired from the league after 11 years with four different teams. Tate made a name for himself as one of Russell Wilson's weapons for the 2013 Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks.

After that, he inked a massive five-year deal for $31 million with the Detroit Lions during the 2014 offseason.

With Matthew Stafford under center, Tate elevated his game to the Pro Bowl level in his first season in the 'Motor City'. He never quite replicated that production. His final seasons were spent as a tertiary option in the Giants offense for Daniel Jones in his rookie and sophomore seasons.

It's likely that Tate has played his last snap in the NFL. Where his baseball career takes him is his next life challenge.

