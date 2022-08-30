"Lamar Jackson trusts Donald Trump" - Republican activist provides bizarre reason for Ravens to give former MVP $500 million contract

When will Lamar Jackson be handed a contract extension? This is a question Baltimore Ravens fans have been asking all month. The 2019 league MVP has been representing himself in contract negotiations with the franchise. Updates have been few and far between, leaving many to speculate if Jackson could leave Baltimore as a free agent when his contract expires.

The Ravens are toeing the line between a sensible extension in the quarterback market and losing their superstar. In a bizarre turn of events, Republican activist Nick Adams has sprung to Jackson's defense, urging the franchise to put money on the table for the quarterback.

"Lamar Jackson trusts Trump, it's time for the Baltimore Ravens to trust Lamar and give him a FULLY guaranteed $500 million contract TODAY."

Nick Adams @NickAdamsinUSA Lamar Jackson trusts Trump, it's time for the Baltimore Ravens to trust Lamar and give him a FULLY guaranteed $500 million contract TODAY. Lamar Jackson trusts Trump, it's time for the Baltimore Ravens to trust Lamar and give him a FULLY guaranteed $500 million contract TODAY.

That, erm, seems unlikely. For a myriad of reasons. But it raises the question, is Lamar Jackson a Trump supporter?

The jury's still out on this one. Back in 2021, Jackson publicly lobbied then-US President Donald Trump to commute rapper Kodak Black's sentence. Black was sentenced to 46 months in prison after pleading guilty on a weapons charge. One of the guns he purchased, however, was used in a shooting in March 2019, complicating matters.

Trump ended up commuting Kodak Black's prison sentence in 2020 after the rapper had served half his sentence. Jackson and Donald Trump have, however, conversed on Twitter in the past.

Lamar Jackson's contract talks have hit a wall

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the New York Jets in Week 1 on September 11 at MetLife Stadium. That date is also the unofficial deadline Lamar Jackson has set for an agreement on a new deal.

The Ravens quarterback is currently in the final year of his rookie contract with a fully-guaranteed $23 million option. Jackson has a 37-12 record as a starter in four seasons after being picked 32nd overall by the Ravens. He bagged an MVP in 2019 and led the franchise to the playoffs three times, winning one postseason game.

This summer, though, has been a turning point for quarterbacks. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray signed a five-year $230.5 million contract with $160 million guaranteed. The contract makes him the second-highest-paid QB in the league in terms of average annual salary (behind back-to-back league MVP Aaron Rodgers).

Murray's contract, in addition to the ones handed to Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes, will set the tone for any extension the Ravens hand Jackson.

There were rumors that the Ravens had offered him a contract that would eclipse the one signed by Kyler Murray.

Billy M @BillyM_91 Glazer says it's an uphill battle for Lamar to get an extension soon. The Ravens have offered more than Kyler, but he thinks Lamar wants a fully GTD contract and the Ravens won't offer that Glazer says it's an uphill battle for Lamar to get an extension soon. The Ravens have offered more than Kyler, but he thinks Lamar wants a fully GTD contract and the Ravens won't offer that https://t.co/Lc4UiPh0z6

However, the Ravens star has since dispelled that notion on Twitter.

It will be interesting to see if the franchise can negotiate a deal with their star before Week 1 arrives.

