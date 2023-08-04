The career of Darrelle Revis will forever be remembered for Revis Island.

The former NFL cornerback was so good during his prime years that, back in his days as a member of the New York Jets, all Rex Ryan had to do was assign Revis to cover the best wide receiver of the opposing team, and sure enough, that receiver couldn't produce.

Now, more than five years following his retirement, fans couldn't help but notice how different his physique was during his Pro Football Hall of Fame introduction. With the Jets and the Cleveland Browns facing each other to open the preseason, the focus on his body was huge - the difference between his playing days and now is immense. Revis Island, according to the fans, is now a Continent:

Puppet C. Master @SaviorCle @brgridiron @nyjets And that island is well stocked with food and beverages

Jetsfan🍎 @James_S547 @brgridiron @nyjets Revis been eating good lately

A God @Lord_Aizen @brgridiron @nyjets Man went from CB to DT. That retirement life is good.

🇵🇭 Professor OE 🇵🇭 @iTzProfOE @brgridiron @nyjets did he eat revis island?! jk, glad to see him around again

Mike Smith @MikeSmith_202 @brgridiron @nyjets Looks like there is 2 of him

Darrelle Revis career: former cornerback inducted into NFL Hall of Fame

A first-round pick in the 2007 NFL Draft, every offensive coordinator had to gameplan against him. He was nearly unbeatable in his prime, and the Jets knew this ever since he was drafted, as shown in the 2010 version of Hard Knocks when they last featured.

He was also an essential member of that defense during the last time the team made the playoffs, when they lost in the AFC Championship Game to the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-19. There were three straight First-Team All-Pro appearances from 2009 to 2011.

A fourth came in 2014, when he was a champion with the New England Patriots but did not extend his deal with the franchise. He also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs during his career, while also having a second stint with the Jets but with not much success.

His accolades speak for themselves. Apart from the four-time All-Pro nods, he also was voted to the Pro Bowl seven times, is a member of the New York Jets Ring of Honor and made the 2010s All-Decade Team. When he was in his prime, he was unbeatable.

After many years of dedicating his blood, sweat and tears to the game, we can excuse him for letting his physique down a bit, right?