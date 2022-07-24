"I was repulsed, scared, and intimidated" - Revisiting troubling sexual assault allegation levied against NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning is arguably one of the greatest quarterbacks to have ever graced the NFL. A five-time league MVP and two-time Super Bowl winner, there's little to dispute the legacy left behind by Manning on the field.

But the much-loved quarterback does have a controversial past. When the quarterback was playing for the University of Tennessee as a student, he was accused of sexually assaulting a female athletic trainer. The trainer in question was Dr. Jamie Naughright. The alleged incident happened back in 1996, when Manning was a 19-year-old suiting up for Tennessee.

Naughright claimed that the quarterback put his testicles and anus on her face while she was carrying out an examination on his foot. Speaking to Inside Edition, Dr. Naughright spoke in detail about the incident that scared her forever:

"I was repulsed. I was scared. I was intimidated... It was definitely a predator - intimidating, anger, violent eyes that he had."

The former trainer went on to narrate the series of events that took place that fateful day:

"I felt something on my face. Peyton had pulled his shorts down and sat with his anus and testicles on my face. I pushed him off and then he turned around and pulled his shorts back up."

The two had reportedly agreed not to discuss the matter publicly as part of a settlement. But later, her name was mentioned in a condescending manner in the book written by Peyton Manning and his father Archie. As a result, the trainer filed a defamation lawsuit.

Peyton Manning dismissed sexual assault accusations as categorically false

Washington Football Team v Denver Broncos

Peyton Manning has always maintained his stance regarding the matter. Even in his book, he denied the claims and said that he was simply 'mooning' a teammate. For those who are unaware of what that is, it is the act of flashing one's bare buttocks and bending over.

But after reviewing Dr. Naughright's case, the court ruled that there was sufficient evidence for the case to be heard by a jury. This prompted the quarterback's team to move quickly and settle with the former trainer outside of court back in 2003.

Dr. Naughright, made some other shocking claims as well. As per a report by Sports Illustrated, she recalled how university officials looked to downplay the entire incident. She alleged it was in order to protect their All-American quarterback.

Elle Has Cats @ellle_em Ok like....you can criticize Antonio Brown and Terrell Owens for their behavior and that's fine but at the end of the day it's dudes like Ben Roethlisberger and Peyton Manning who've been accused of things like rape/sexual assault/sexual harassment Ok like....you can criticize Antonio Brown and Terrell Owens for their behavior and that's fine but at the end of the day it's dudes like Ben Roethlisberger and Peyton Manning who've been accused of things like rape/sexual assault/sexual harassment

She even claimed that one university official had even asked her to pin the entire blame on an African-American athlete instead.

The NFL can be a dark place. With such allegations present against some of our most beloved superstars, you sometimes wonder who these athletes really are behind the scenes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far