One of the more surprising results of yesterday's games was when the Arizona Cardinals upset the home team, Pittsburgh Steelers, with a score of 24-10.

Heading into yesterday's game, the Cardinals were 2-10, with the Steelers having more than tripled their win count, with a 7-4 record. Many expected the Steelers to win and get closer to the AFC North title.

Following the loss, the Steelers are now 7-5 and are tied with the Cleveland Browns for second place in the AFC North division.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following the loss, former NFL head coach and current NFL analyst Rex Ryan called out the Steelers. He labeled them frauds for scoring 10 points at home against the third-worst defense in the NFL.

"Fraud's," said Ryan. "They're frauds. If they're frauds, man, how do you score ten points at home against the 30th ranked defense?"

"That's ridiculous. Yeah. Here's the funny thing. We're going to watch them in the playoffs."

The Steelers' defense lost starting quarterback Kenny Pickett, who injured his ankle late in the first half and never returned. This was Pittsburgh's second game since firing former offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are having a similar season to the 2020 season

Alex Highsmith celebrates a sack during Arizona Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Although the Pittsburgh Steelers are unpredictable, they might make the playoffs this year. At 7-5, the Steelers are in a comfortable position to become one of the three eligible wildcard teams. Of their five remaining games this season, they will face the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens. Pittsburgh could reach the playoffs if it wins three or four of its remaining games.

In 2020, the Steelers won the AFC North division with a 12-4 record. Although they held one of the best records in the NFL, they lost in the first round of the playoffs, with Ben Roethlisberger retiring after the game.

Like 2020, the Steelers up to this point aren't as good as their record shows, but they keep finding ways to win games. Even last year, they finished the 2022 season with four wins in a row and six of their last seven games.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Rex Ryan, NFL on ESPN and H/T Sportskeeda.