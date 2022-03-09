"It's been Super Bowl or bust for over a decade" - RGIII believes this is just another year for Aaron Rodgers

For Green Bay Packers fans, the re-signing of Aaron Rodgers signals one final chance to capture another Super Bowl title that has eluded the franchise since they won it in 2010.

But according to NFL analyst and former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III, there shouldn't be any additional pressure placed on the franchise quarterback going into the 2022 season.

RGIII said:

"I don't think Rodgers has the most pressure on him in the league. Why? Because this has always been the case. It's been Super Bowl or bust for over a decade for the Packers. This is year 18 for Aaron Rodgers. So this is nothing new. Their focus simply has to be on the postseason. You've got to play the regular season one game at a time."

RGIII continued to speak on the Packers' understanding of the next steps that need to be taken to advance further than they have the past few seasons. He said:

"We all know the cliches, but they have to stay healthy in the championship rounds going towards the Super Bowl so they can get over that hump. They figured out that recipe for how to get to the NFC Championship game this past year. They flamed out in the divisional round."

Since their last Super Bowl win in the 2010-2011 NFL season, the Packers have hosted the NFC game a total of four times and have lost each game with Aaron Rodgers as the quarterback.

RGIII believes that this will absolve the future Hall of Fame quarterback from having more pressure than usual placed on him.

Can Aaron Rodgers get the Packers back to the Super Bowl?

As many were getting settled at their desks early Tuesday afternoon, news came that Aaron Rodgers was returning to the Green Bay Packers. The All-Pro quarterback will likely end his career as a member of the only franchise he has known since being drafted in 2005.

Aaron Rodgers @AaronRodgers12 🏼 #year18 Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I “signed”. I’m very excited to be back Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I “signed”. I’m very excited to be back 💪🏼 #year18❤️

The team also placed the franchise tag on star receiver Davante Adams, meaning that the band will all be back for another ride towards the Super Bowl.

So what does this mean for the Green Bay Packers? For most of the past few seasons, the team has had the same roster but has yet to advance to the big game.

The hope is that things will be different this season without all the distractions of the 2020-2021 season. Jordan Love was drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. After the season, Rodgers went on a diatribe, informing anyone who would listen of his displeasure at not being involved in personnel decisions. He contemplated retiring for that entire offseason before finally showing up at training camp. The season ensued, and there were issues, including Rodgers' comments about being "immunized" upon being asked about his vaccination status. The signal-caller then contracted COVID-19, and it turned out that the words of the No. 12 were misleading.

The 2022 NFL season will be the first in a long time that the four-time NFL MVP and the Packers can be free of distractions and do what they do best, which is play football.

