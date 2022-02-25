“He should want out of there as fast as friggin' possible” - RG3 believes Kyler Murray should want out of Arizona 

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III (RG3) spoke about quarterback Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals. RG3 stated that Arizona undermined their franchise quarterback with their treatment of him and how he should want out of the organization as soon as possible.

“If you’re Kyler Murray, you have to want out, right?" RG3 said. "The report that came out from anonymous sources from the front office was lowdown and dirty, right? Kyler Murray is a guy that's made this team relevant. He's the guy that's put it all on the line for them. And yeah, he didn’t play great in the playoff game. He shouldn't want out because of his teammates. He should want out because of what they did to him publicly. That does not help him become a better leader in the locker room. If anything, it undermines him. Because now players know that ‘hey, the organization's not really sold on this guy, so why should I listen to him? Why should I follow his lead when they're not even trusting in what he could possibly do?’ So unless the Cardinals come out, and publicly defend Kyler Murray against the claims that clearly came from them. I don't see how they can mend that relationship, and he should want out of there as fast as friggin' possible.”

The report that RG3 is talking about is from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen. The NFL insider tweeted out about the relationship between Murray and the Cardinals.

“The odd vibe between the @AZCardinals and Kyler Murray is indeed alarming: Murray is described as self-centered, immature and finger pointer, per sources. Murray is frustrated with franchise and was embarrassed by playoff loss to Rams and thinks he’s been framed as the scapegoat,” Mortensen wrote on Twitter.

Kyler Murray and his time with Arizona

He is in the final year of his four-year, $35,658,014 contract with Arizona. The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback will get a base salary of $965,000 and a roster bonus of $4,524,360, while carrying a cap hit of $11,386,841 and a dead cap value of $11,186,842 in the 2022 season.

In his three seasons with the Cardinals, he has thrown for 11,480 yards; 70 touchdowns, and 34 interceptions. He also ran for 1,786 yards and 20 touchdowns in his Cardinals career.

Will Arizona sign their franchise quarterback to a long-term extension this offseason or will they move on from him? Time will tell as the offseason progresses.

