RGIII believes Tom Brady’s number one goal in potential return would be stopping Patrick Mahomes' three-peat juggernaut

Robert Griffin III and Tom Brady both have experience stepping away from the gridiron. However, the future FOX analyst has made waves by declaring that he's open to a return to the league. Speaking on Monday's edition of "Get Up," NFL analyst Robert Griffin III claimed Patrick Mahomes' latest Super Bowl may have relit the fire for the quarterback.

"Patrick Mahomes just won his third Super Bowl championship, and everyone believes that he is on the precipice of going and challenging Brady for those seven rings based off the way that they're set up but now ... Tom Brady comes back because he doesn't want to allow Mahomes to get anywhere near his record," said Robert Griffin III. [00:00:37]

He also went on to remind fans that Tom Brady remains only one of two quarterbacks who has defeated Patrick Mahomes in a must-win scenario. The quarterback defeated Mahomes in the 2018 AFC Championship and again in the Super Bowl at the end of the 2020 season. Griffin also expressed his belief in him to return if he desired.

"The guy can still play. And I would never doubt Tom Brady if he says he can come back, I believe him."

Tom Brady hands Patriots fans unexpected glimpse of hope

Tom Brady at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round One

Bill Belichick is gone and the Patriots are supposedly embarking on a new post-Brady and post-Belichick era for the first time since the 1900s. However, that sentiment may need to be put on pause as the quarterback named the Patriots as a potential landing spot.

Speaking over the weekend in an interview posted on DeepCut with Vic Blends, Brady teased the New England Patriots and Raiders as teams that may have interest in him. An interviewer asked, "One day, maybe there's a situation, maybe it's the 49ers, heading to the playoffs, offense is great --" Then Brady cut in:

"Patriots, could be Raiders, never know."

Put simply, Brady professed that he was open to returning to the Patriots should their quarterback go down near the end of the year with a playoff scenario lined up.

Of course, with Belichick, Josh McDaniels and most of the Brady-era players like Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski gone, the situation may feel like a fantasy roster come true for one more run with the most accomplished quarterback of all time.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Get Up," "DeepCut with Vic Blends," and H/T Sportskeeda.

