"I'm just a little shocked that now he's deciding to settle it" - RGIII weighs in on news of Browns' star QB Watson settling 20 of the 24 sexual assault lawsuits against him

Deshaun Watson was the topic of conversation on First Take and former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III shared his thoughts on the Cleveland Browns quarterback. Griffin III said he’s in a bit of shock that the Browns quarterback has now decided to settle the cases when he could’ve done it months ago.

"I'm just a little shocked that now he's deciding to settle it. He could have done this months ago, and it wouldn't have been as much of a problem for those 13 teams that you talked about weeks ago that went after him and tried to get him to be on their team.”

The ESPN analyst went on to say that the NFL has looked perplexed and that’s it’s not their job to work on due process with respect to the quarterback:

“The league has looked completely bewildered by all this as they tried to, you know, work on due process and that whole innocent until proven guilty that the law is supposed to provide but as you [Stephen A. Smith] stated so many times, that's not the NFL’s job.”

Griffin III closed his statement by saying that it’s the league’s job to protect the NFL shield and that the Cleveland signal-caller has been detrimental to the shield:

“The NFL's job is to protect the shield, and Deshaun Watson has been detrimental to the shield no matter what you think about the validity of the allegations against him."

The attorney for the plaintiffs in the civil lawsuits against Watson said that 20 of the 24 lawsuits have reached a settlement. Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the plaintiffs, said in a statement that the terms and amounts of the settlements will be confidential:

"We are working through the paperwork related to those settlements, Once we have done so, those particular cases will be dismissed. The terms and amounts of the settlements are confidential. We won't comment further on the settlements or those cases."

Buzbee mentioned that the first woman to file a lawsuit against the quarterback, Ashley Solis, is not one of the 20 plaintiffs who chose to settle. He called Solis one of the heroes of the story:

"Ashley Solis is one of the heroes of this story. Her case has not settled and thus her story and that of the other three brave women will continue. I look forward to trying these cases in due course, consistent with other docket obligations and the court's schedule.”

Will Watson be suspended by the NFL?

Watson at the Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout

Despite settling many of the lawsuits, Watson will still likely face suspension by the league for violating their personal conduct policy.

IG: JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson I'm told there've been recent attempts by the NFL, the NFLPA & Deshaun Watson's advisors to negotiate a discipline settlement. However talks involving a potential number of games missed "fell apart" not being on the same page. As of now, process moves forward, per league sources. I'm told there've been recent attempts by the NFL, the NFLPA & Deshaun Watson's advisors to negotiate a discipline settlement. However talks involving a potential number of games missed "fell apart" not being on the same page. As of now, process moves forward, per league sources.

This case is uncommon on many fronts with a number of allegations against the new Browns quarterback.

We’ll see what happens as the league is close to finishing their investigation into the three-time Pro Bowl selection.

