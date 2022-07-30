"Some say he looks like a toddler running around" - RGIII slams Cardinals for setting up Kyler Murray for ridicule on social media with homework clause

Kyler Murray got a new deal this offseason with the Arizona Cardinals. It is a five-year, $230.5 million contract. However, something in the contract raised eyebrows: an independent study clause.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III took to social media to share his thoughts on the Cardinals and the homework clause within their franchise signal-caller's deal.

Griffin III blasted Arizona for including the homework clause in Murray's deal as he already deals with jokes regarding his height and how he looks running on the field:

“Still bothered by Kyler Murray’s situation. He has already had to deal with short jokes his entire life. Some say he looks like a toddler out there running around and now the Cardinals give him a homework clause in his contract. WHAT IN THE READING RAINBOW IS GOING ON IN ARIZONA?”

The homework clause was removed by the team, as they said in a statement that it was a distraction and doubled down on their confidence in their quarterback:

“After seeing the distraction it created, we removed the addendum from the contract. It was clearly perceived in ways that were never intended. Our confidence in Kyler Murray is as high as it’s ever been and nothing demonstrates our belief in his ability to lead this team more than the commitment reflected in this contract.”

It was a clause that required the Cardinals quarterback to put in a minimum of four hours per week of in-season independent study.

Kyler Murray and his career entering the 2022 season

Murray will be entering his fourth season

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is entering his fourth season under center for the Cardinals in 2022. He was the AP NFL Rookie of the Year in 2019 after throwing for 3,722 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

It was the most passing yards and touchdowns for a rookie quarterback in franchise history.

He made the Pro Bowl the following two seasons, throwing for a combined 7,758 yards, 50 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions in the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Now that the 24-year-old is locked in as the franchise quarterback, let’s see how the Cardinals fare this upcoming season.

