RGIII declares Russell Wilson “future Hall of Famer” in same breath as claiming QB could be looking for fourth team soon

Russell Wilson's name was immaculate at the start of the 2020s and seemed to be on the rise once again after a 12-4 season. However, since climbing that mountain, it has been all downhill for the quarterback. That said, looking at the big picture, Robert Griffin III claimed the quarterback remains in line for a bust in Canton while speaking on Monday's edition of "Get Up."

"[Mike Tomlin] knows that Russell Wilson comes in as a future Hall of Fame quarterback. And we gotta put respect on his name." [00:09:52]

Griffin went on to name Wilson's top-five touchdown-interception ratio as Exhibit A. On the other hand, the former Washington Redskins quarterback also declared that there is a potential for the quarterback's stay to be cut short without hitting some lofty expectations. Put simply, Griffin set out a playoff game win and a Super Bowl appearance as some of the minimum criteria.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Russell Wilson has to actually go out and lead the Steelers to the playoffs, win a playoff game, and potentially go on to the Super Bowl in order for his career there in Pittsburgh to continue."

If the quarterback fails to hit that mark, Justin Fields is in line to take over during the season or in 2025. With the former Seattle Seahawks quarterback out the door in that eventuality, he would potentially be looking for his fourth team since the start of the 2020s.

Russell Wilson's contract situation explained

Russell Wilson at Denver Broncos v Los Angeles Chargers

Of course, if his time in Pittsburgh ends quickly, it would mark his fourth team sooner, a mark that not many starting quarterbacks reach. Still, thanks to his contract situation, the quarterback will have the ability to play on a franchise quarterback's salary in 2025 if he chooses.

That's because the quarterback will still draw a salary from the Denver Broncos. While releasing him this spring, the team elected to take an option to take on $53 million against the dead cap in 2024. In 2025, the team will still owe him $32 million, meaning that if the quarterback desires, he could take another "prove it" deal with another franchise.

After that, however, it will be up to the quarterback if he wants to continue playing on what could be just 10% or less of what he had made in years past. By that point, he could be a backup for a team. On the other hand, with any level of success over the next two seasons, he might find a way to earn a starting salary once again.

At this point, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback's career arc is set to have plenty of twists and turns to come.