RGIII takes issue against voting for Josh Allen's MVP and Lamar Jackson's All-Pro 

Heading into the NFL Honors Award show, the presumption was that Baltimore Ravens superstar Lamar Jackson would be named the MVP for the second year running and the third time in his career. However, in a surprising turn of events, Buffalo Bills signal-caller Josh Allen took home the coveted prize.

After the ceremony, NFL insider Tom Pelissero revealed that Allen had received 27 first-place votes, four more than Jackson. The revelation left fans and analysts even more baffled, as the Ravens superstar was voted First-Team All-Pro, while the Bills signal-caller had to settle for a Second-Team nod.

This marked the first time since 2012 that the First-Team All-Pro quarterback did not win the MVP award. However, the last player to achieve the feat was running back Adrian Peterson, who also earned a First-Team nod.

Retired quarterback Robert Griffin III was among those astonished about Jackson losing the MVP award to Allen despite earning 11 more First-Team All-Pro votes. He claimed that the voters who picked Jackson as the best quarterback in the league but voted for the Bills superstar for MVP committed a gross error.

Griffin wrote on X/Twitter:

"There is no reason for a MVP Voter and All-Pro Voter to split their votes on Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen. If you voted Josh Allen as the MVP, he should have gotten the 1st team All-Pro vote. If you voted Lamar Jackson 1st team All-Pro, he should have gotten the MVP vote too."

Lamar Jackson vs. Josh Allen Stats: Ravens QB was significantly better

While Josh Allen and the Bills eliminated Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in the Divisional Round, that win was inconsequential in the race for the MVP award as the votes are cast before the playoffs commence. In the duel that did matter, the Week 4 meeting between the two sides in the regular season, the two-time MVP outclassed his peer.

Jackson finished the game with 156 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, 54 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on six carries, in a 35-10 blowout win for the Ravens.

Meanwhile, Allen had an underwhelming outing, completing only 16 of his 29 pass attempts for 180 yards and rushing for 21 on five carries.

Jackson also outclassed Allen in almost every statistical category. He finished the year with a higher pass completion rate, more passing yards and touchdowns, the most rushing yards for a quarterback in 2024 and fewer interceptions.

Despite his statistical superiority and his incredible performance in their head-to-head matchup, Jackson had to settle for second place.

Do you agree with "RGIII" that Lamar Jackson deserved to win the MVP award? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

