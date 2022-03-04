"No one's ever going to be leave at a higher note" - Ric Flair lauds Tom Brady's career

Retired quarterback Tom Brady has received some high praise from a two-time WWE Hall of Famer. The 16-time Heavyweight champion, “Nature Boy” Ric Flair shared his thoughts on the 15-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

On Flair’s Wooooo Nation Uncensored Podcast, the 76-year-old said that no one is ever going to leave the game on a higher note than the former New England Patriots quarterback.

"No one's ever going to have the fanfare, no one's ever going to be leave at a higher note. I mean, how much higher note can you leave. Beautiful family, I mean, he just has distinguished himself as being just you never hear anything but nice things about Tom. I've only met him twice. But what a great guy."

Brady retired after 22 seasons in the NFL last month. He was drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. Despite not playing his rookie season, the quarterback started 14 games in the 2001 season.

That season, he led New England to Super Bowl 36 versus the St. Louis Rams, winning the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy by a score of 20 – 17.

In his 20 seasons with the Patriots, he threw for 74,571 yards, 541 touchdowns, and a completion percentage of 63.8 percent. He is the franchise’s all-time leading passer with 44,914 yards and has 359 more touchdown passes than the holder of the second-most, Steve Grogan, who threw 182 in his time with the team.

In the postseason, he has 11,388 passing yards and is more than 10,000 yards ahead of quarterback Drew Bledsoe, who threw for 1,335 yards in the playoffs for New England. The three-time MVP had 73 touchdowns passes in the postseason, also a franchise record.

Tom Brady's post-New England career

Bradu winning Super Bowl LV with Tampa Bay

After 20 seasons with the Patriots, Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2020. With Tampa Bay, he won his seventh Super Bowl, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 56 in his first season with the Buccaneers. In total, he had 9,949 passing yards and 83 touchdown passes.

Despite playing two seasons with the team, he is second on the team’s all-time list with 83 passing touchdowns, second to Jameis Winston and his 121 touchdowns.

Overall, his 84,520 yards passing, 624 touchdown passes and 316 starts under center are the most in NFL history. The future Pro Football Hall of Famer has wrestled on the gridiron and we’ll see what’s in store for the 44-year-old. Hollywood perhaps?

