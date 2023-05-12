Aaron Rodgers made it clear during the 2023 NFL offseason that he desired to join the New York Jets. The Green Bay Packers granted his wish by trading him there just days before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft. This changed the Jets' entire outlook ahead of the 2023 NFL season, making them legitimate contenders.

The official 2023 NFL Schedule release further confirmed that the Jets will be one of the teams to watch this year. They will be featured in at least five prime time nationally televised games as well as the special Black Friday game.

Rich Eisen recently praised the Jets for their addition of Rodgers and believes they achieved their initial goals in doing so:

“This is exactly why they got Rodgers. Zach Wilson going into this season with that schedule based on last season, could he have been vastly improved? Absolutely. It's a 'you never know' league, of course, but based off of what we saw at the end of last season, running it back, not getting Rodgers, not being able to get Rodgers, Rodgers being uninterested in coming. What a disaster that would have been with that schedule.

"And I'll tell you what, they wouldn't have filled up their exclusive window dance card with five primetime games on top of it. If Zach Wilson was the quarterback, it's exactly the schedule that has proven exactly why Woody Johnson says, 'I want to take a big swing.'

"Exactly why Joe Douglas gave up, what he gave up. Exactly why Robert Saleh is talking about how thoughtful the quarterback Aaron Rodgers is and all that stuff. Because that schedule would be an unmitigated disaster if Aaron Rodgers wasn't the quarterback of the New York Jets.”

Rodgers is one of the biggest superstars in the NFL. This is why his teams always seem to get scheduled for several nationally televised games.

While the Jets have high expectations for the 2023 NFL season, they will have a challenging road ahead of them. They have the sixth most difficult schedule this season based on their opponents' winning percentage from last year.

What teams will Aaron Rodgers face off against in his first year with the Jets?

Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and New York Jets will face off against the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, and Miami Dolphins twice each as a part of the AFC East division. They will then take on the entirety of the AFC West and NFC East divisions. Their two additional conference games are against the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns, while their final non-conference opponent will be the Atlanta Falcons.

