Rich Eisen lays out bold theory forcing Steelers to trade for $180,000,000 QB if Aaron Rodgers move fails 

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting on Aaron Rodgers to decide his NFL future. Amid the uncertainty around Rodgers' future, analyst Rich Eisen has suggested that Pittsburgh could trade for Kirk Cousins to get an experienced starting QB in their offense for the 2025 season.

Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons in the 2024 offseason. On Wednesday, Eisen laid out a theory in which the four-time Pro Bowler might join Pittsburgh.

“It's more than just a hope that Aaron Rodgers is returning," Eisen said on his YouTube show (1:03). "They need to have him... If I'm the Steelers, I do actually keep him abreast of what's happening because I do need him. Because if he doesn't come, we're starting Mason Rudolph. If he doesn't come and we don't want to start Mason Rudolph, we're calling Atlanta and saying, ‘Hey, maybe the third round pick we just got for George Pickens in next year's draft, you want it, we'll give it to you for Kirk Cousins, or that that 2027 pick we just got in the fifth round. Do you want it? We'll pay a little bit more money for Cousins now.’”

In his first season with the Falcons, Cousins threw for 3,508 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and a career-high 16 interceptions across 14 games.

The Steelers are in a tough spot concerning their starting QB. If Rodgers does not sign the deal that has been offered to him, Pittsburgh might be forced to start Mason Rudolph, who recorded just one win in five starts during his time with the Tennessee Titans last season.

George Pickens' trade doesn't appear to influence Aaron Rodgers' decision to sign with Steelers, as per Gerry Dulac

Former New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers - Source: Getty

The Steelers traded wideout George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys earlier on Wednesday. The deal will see the Cowboys send a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-rounder to Pittsburgh, while the Steelers will also include a 2027 sixth-round pick.

While many believed that trading Pickens would have put off Aaron Rodgers from signing his Steelers contract, Insider Gerry Dulac expressed no concern about the transaction in regard to the QB's future.

The Steelers reportedly offered Rodgers a contract on March 13, a day after the QB was released by the New York Jets. However, the 20-year veteran is yet to commit his future to the AFC North franchise.

