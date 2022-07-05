“I didn’t stutter” - Rich Eisen reveals just how little faith he has in Aaron Rodgers after postseason blunders

Most NFL fans would consider Aaron Rodgers to be a better quarterback than Joe Burrow. That's not a slight against Burrow, though. Rodgers has twice as many MVP campaigns as Burrow has seasons in his career, so it's not an insult at all.

But in the postseason everything is different. Rich Eisen, an NFL analyst, was asked who was more likely to go to the Super Bowl this year between Burrow and Rodgers.

His answer on The Rich Eisen Show was a little surprising:

"I'll go with the guy who made it last year. I'll go Joe Burrow. Did Ja'marr Chase go to the Vegas Raiders? No. Did the Packers hit their one glaring weakness in free agency over and over again? Not that I know of. I didn't stutter."

Eisen went on to admit that making the Super Bowl two years in a row is difficult:

"The Bengals in back to back Super Bowls? Not very likely. More likely to make the Super Bowl this year, I will take the Cincinnati Bengals over the Green Bay Packers."

Eisen's statement has more to do with the lack of faith in the Green Bay Packers than it does with actual faith in the Cincinnati Bengals:

"How about that? I'm gonna keep doubling and tripling and quadrupling down on this. I might still take the Bills when it's all said and done anyway, but that's my right and I've got two more months to figure this thing out."

Is Joe Burrow better than Aaron Rodgers in the postseason?

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

The Packers seem like a better team on paper than the Bengals. This is largely due to the quarterback position, which is the most valuable in all of football. Aaron Rodgers can make a claim to being the best quarterback in the game.

Burrow is incredible, but he's not Aaron Rodgers. However, as Eisen mentioned, the postseason is different and the Packers have had plenty of stumbles in recent years.

The Packers were the top seed in the NFC last season, finishing 13-4. They lost to the San Francisco 49ers at home in the divisional round, 13-10. The year before that, they lost the NFC Championship game at home to eventual champions the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In 2019, they were blown out of the NFC Championship by the 49ers, 37-20. They were blown out of the NFC Championship by the Atlanta Falcons in 2016. In 2015, they lost the Divisional Round to the Arizona Cardinals. In 2014, the Seattle Seahawks made an amazing comeback to defeat the Packers in the NFC Championship.

In 2013, the 49ers ousted them in the Wild Card. The year before that, the two teams met in the Divisional Round, with the 49ers winning again. In 2011, the New York Giants took them down in the Divisional Round.

Meanwhile, in Joe Burrow's first postseason, the Bengals went all the way and nearly won. It's perhaps not difficult to see why Eisen chose Burrow for 2022. But Rodgers has a Super Bowl victory to his name. He won Super Bowl XLV as the Packers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25 in the 2010 season.

In time, we'll see if either of these teams, or maybe even both, can make it to the Super Bowl in 2022.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Rich Eisen Show and H/T Sportskeeda.

