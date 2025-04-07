Rich Eisen shares dreadful 2025 NFL draft scenario for Patriots before dropping verdict Joe Milton III trade

Rich Eisen didn’t hold back on “The Rich Eisen Show” as he imagined a brutal 2025 NFL Draft scenario for the New England Patriots. On April 7, he painted a picture that Pats fans won’t want to hear. With the No. 4 pick on the clock, he envisioned a nightmare where top targets like Abdul Carter, Travis Hunter, and Cam Ward were all off the board.

Eisen said:

“If on the opening night of the draft, you are looking at the clock that’s ticking, the Patriots logo on the screen and Abdul Carter is gone, Travis Hunter is gone, and Cam Ward is gone, and the Patriots are sitting their 4th overall on the clock, this is definitely a guy’s name that I’ll be bringing up on NFL Network, for sure - ‘Hey , atleast you got the W from Joe Milton.’”

Eisen was clearly throwing shade at the Patriots’ decision to deal away Joe Milton III to Dallas for what turned out to be a fifth-rounder and a seventh-round swap.

That trade has sparked debate. FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported that multiple teams had an interest in Milton, suggesting New England left a better deal on the table. However, Albert Breer (via SI.com) stated that only the Cowboys had an offer in play, and not many in the league viewed Milton as a future star.

Breer added, “Milton’s not a bad guy... but he wants to be a starter.”

This highlighted that his fit didn’t align with Drake Maye’s development.

Milton, now 25, was a sixth-round pick out of Tennessee. He made just one appearance for the Patriots, posting a solid 22-of-29 for 241 yards and one TD against Buffalo backups in Week 18.

Now, Milton heads to Dallas, hoping to crack the depth chart behind Dak Prescott, while the Patriots fully turn the page to the Drake Maye era.

Emmanuel Acho shuts down Dak Prescott vs. Joe Milton III talk

Former NFL linebacker and Cowboys insider Emmanuel Acho didn't buy any talk of a quarterback controversy in Dallas. On April 4, during “The Facility” show, Acho made it clear: Joe Milton III is not a threat to Dak Prescott.

"Dak does not need to look over his shoulder," Acho said. "There is just not a chance that Joe Milton is taking Dak Prescott's job this year. Now, if Dak Prescott gets hurt, obviously Joe Milton would start, but I do not see a world in which Joe Milton could play good enough to, in any way, shape or form, threaten Dak Prescott's job."

The comment came days after the Cowboys acquired Milton from New England. Dallas sent a fifth-round pick (No. 171) to the Patriots and received Milton plus a seventh-rounder (No. 217) in return. The trade followed Cooper Rush’s departure to Baltimore, leaving a gap behind Prescott.

