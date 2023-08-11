Rich Eisen is in his 20th year with the NFL Network. With the 2023 football season fast approaching, he will be seen during NFL GameDay broadcasts. He also hosts an eponymous show nominated for Outstanding Studio Sports Show Emmy Award in 2022.

While the league employs him, Eisen does not hesitate to point out what’s wrong. That’s why he questioned a penalty call during the preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans.

Rich Eisen criticized the game officials for an arguable penalty

Eisen tweeted:

“The first absurd roughing the passer call of the year. Would say it’s preseason for the refs too but using 2022 as a measuring stick, this is sadly mid season form.”

The call he is questioning occurred early in the game when the Patriots' defense hunted down Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. Linebacker Anfernee Jennings and defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale got to Stroud as he threw the ball.

Unfortunately, the game officials called a roughing the passer infraction, resulting in a Houston Texans first down. Here’s what happened, as shared by 33rd Team writer Ari Meirov.

pic.twitter.com/WHhTpKS30U Welcome back, football: This was called roughing the passer on the Patriots.

As Rich Eisen mentioned, some football fans are also in midseason form by questioning the call. Luckily for the Texans, the questionable penalty happened in the preseason. However, these calls could have an impact during the games that matter.

Rich Eisen’s broadcasting career

Before joining the NFL Network, Eisen worked for ESPN starting in 1996. He became known for his comedic exchanges with the late Stuart Scott. He also hosted the reality show Beg, Borrow & Deal and called some Major League Baseball games on ESPN Radio.

After seven years at ESPN, Rich Eisen became the NFL Network’s first on-air talent. He hosted NFL Total Access until August 2011 and has covered every event in the league calendar, including the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions.

Eisen also became famous for running the 40-yard dash during the annual Scouting Combine. That routine started in 2005 when Terrell Davis challenged him to complete the drill. Since then, he has run the 40 while wearing a suit. His personal best was 5.94 seconds, recorded in 2016.

The University of Michigan alum leveraged the act to charity, raising over $2.5 million for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital via the #RunRichRun campaign.

Aside from ESPN and NFL Network, Eisen appeared as himself in the CBS sitcom The Odd Couple from 2015 to 2017. He also hosted the 2012 TNT reality series The Great Escape. Rich Eisen cheers for the New York Jets when not doing his broadcasting duties.