"Rich for a man who deflated footballs": Craig Carton torches Tom Brady defending his morals amid questions on broadcasting and Raiders ownership

Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady's stint as a broadcaster has come under scrutiny after he was seen in the Los Angeles Raiders' coaching booth during their Week 2 clash.Brady is a minority owner of the Raiders and speaks with Raiders coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. However, his dual role has raised &quot;conflict of interest&quot; issues over the last few days.The seven-time Super Bowl winner dismissed the speculation, saying there is no &quot;point of conflict&quot; amid his dual role as an analyst and an owner. Brady also said he has a &quot;moral and ethical duty to the sport.&quot;Radio host Craig Carton didn't buy Brady's statement, calling out the iconic quarterback, highlighting the controversial incidents from his playing career. He said on the &quot;Craig Carton Show,&quot;&quot;That is rich for a man who deflated footballs before a playoff game, what happened to the moral and ethical duty to play the game with the same tools that everyone else is forced to play with. It is a moral and ethical responsibility. He was also part of the largest single cheating scandal in the history of the NFL ...&quot;He's the same guy that also destroyed a cell phone in front of investigators who are researching how much dirt he had, or information, I should say, he had on other teams, game plans. You had no morals. You had no ethics when it came to getting an advantage or an edge over an opponent.&quot;Tom Brady addressed his critics over speculation about a conflict of interest.Tom Brady is regarded as one of the greatest players in NFL history, and one of the major reasons behind his success was his unrelenting competitive edge. Several analysts have claimed that his competitive edge might coerce him into taking advantage of his broadcasting role to help the Raiders.However, Brady shunned those claims, taking a jab at people with &quot;selfish&quot; interests.&quot;People who are like that, particularly to a chronic, pathological degree, are telling on themselves,&quot; Brady said. &quot;They're showing you their worldview and how they operate. They’re admitting that they can only conceive of selfish interests; that they cannot imagine a person doing their job for reasons that are greater than themselves.&quot;Brady's role as a Fox analyst comes with several restrictions that forbid him from visiting team facilities or participating in production meetings for NFL games.