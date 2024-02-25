Richard Sherman arrested: Seahawks Super Bowl champion facing trouble on suspicion of DUI

Richard Sherman has seemingly hit a low in his post-playing career.

Washington State Patrol trooper Rick Johnson confirmed to Fox 13 Seattle that the former Super Bowl-winning Seattle Seahawks cornerback was arrested in King County for suspected DUI at approximately 4 am on Saturday. No charges have been filed so far, and additional details cannot be provided as of this writing.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As it turns out, this is not Sherman's first time getting into trouble with the law. In July 2021, he was arrested in Redmond for burglary and domestic violence in relation to a filmed incident of him attempting to barge into the house of Raymond Moss, the father of his current wife Ashley.

That felony charge was eventually dropped, but in turn, he was charged with five misdemeanors:

Second-degree criminal trespass

Third-degree malicious mischief

Resisting arrest

DUI

Reckless endangerment of roadway workers

He would eventually enter a plea bargain in 2022, pleading guilty instead to the first of those charges, as well as first-degree negligent driving and speeding in a roadway construction zone, in exchange for no additional prison time. He was sentenced to two years under court supervision and 16 hours of community service and required to pay court fees and restitution and attend a DUI course.

Richard Sherman's 2021 criminal incident explained

Here is how the 2021 Richard Sherman incident played out, according to the main piece of evidence.

A surveillance video (first obtained by ABC's Seattle affiliate KOMO and later shared by Yakima-based CBS affiliate KIMA) shows the former All-Pro and Pro Bowler initially ringing the bell at Raymond Moss' house.

When no one answers, he unsuccessfully attempts to open the door. He then starts shouting (presumably at his father-in-law):

"Come through! Come through, bitch!"

When that also fails, he starts attempting to barge his way through the door with his shoulder and arm, prompting screams from a few terrified women in the background. Moss then attempts to talk Sherman down, only to be met with these words:

"I don't give a f*** about what you're saying! Open the door!

"That s*** cute from behind the door. Come through! That s*** real cute!"

Sherman then uses his hands to shove the door open, to no avail, before disgustedly walking away.