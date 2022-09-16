Richard Sherman blames Russell Wilson for failing to call timeout: "Peyton Manning can call that timeout without the sideline"

In his first game with his new team, Russell Wilson was defeated by his previous team in Week 1 of the 2022-23 NFL season. The Seattle Seahawks emerged victorious against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. Wilson was booed by Seattle fans before the game and received a loss afterward, ultimately spoiling his homecoming.

The Broncos made a questionable decision at the end of the game, choosing not to call a timeout with about a minute left on the game clock. Instead, they opted to attempt a game-winning field goal from 64 yards.

Kicker Brandon McManus missed the kick and the Broncos lost the game. Former Seahawks player Richard Sherman voiced his opinion on the Broncos electing to wind the clock down and attempt a field goal.

Here's what he had to say about the situation on The Richard Sherman Podcast:

"You know the difference between Russell and Peyton Manning? Russell does not have the power to call that timeout without the sideline. Peyton Manning can call that timeout without the sideline. He's the coach on the field. He has that kind of respect."

Sherman continued:

"Peyton - timeout, we need to talk about this. Drew Brees - timeout, we need to talk about this. I can keep going, Mahomes - timeout, we need to talk about this. The list goes on."

Sherman concluded:

"Certain quarterbacks you blame the coach, certain quarterbacks you blame the quarterback. And if that was any of those guys, you're not talking about the coach, you're talking about, 'Why didn't Peyton just call timeout right there?' "

Richard Sherman pointed out that Russell Wilson doesn't receive the same respect as many of the other quarterbacks around the NFL. Sherman knows Wilson well as the two played together during their time with the Seattle Seahawks.

Russell Wilson and Richard Sherman had a successful run with the Seahawks

Richard Sherman, Pete Carroll, and Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson and Richard Sherman spent six years together with the Seattle Seahawks between the 2012 and 2017 NFL seasons. The Seahawks were one of the most dominant teams in the league during that time. They made the playoffs five times while posting an impressive 65-30-1 regular season record.

The Seahawks have found plenty of success in the postseason as well, posting an excellent 8-4 playoff record. They won two Conference Championship games and a Super Bowl ring during one of the greatest eras in Seattle Seahawks history.

