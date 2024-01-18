Richard Sherman came to the defense of Brock Purdy after a Milwaukee radio host made appallingly insensitive comments about the San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

The Green Bay Packers take on the NFC top seeds at their stadium, and, understandably, emotions are running high. The 49ers are the favorites, having been the best team in the conference, while the Packers are the lowest-seeded team remaining in either conference.

That has led to many fans of the Wisconsin team trying to come up with ways to stop San Francisco in their tracks. In doing so, a radio host on ESPN got carried away in trying to devise a way to stop their opponents. He suggested that it might be worth taking a 15-yard penalty for roughing the passer on a late hit if that means it will rattle Brock Purdy and throw him off his game.

Seeking to hit a defenseless player is contrary to the spirit of the game, and Richard Sherman did not mince his words when pointing it out. The former 49ers player tweeted:

"This is disgusting and has no place anywhere in sports or sports commentary. There is never a scenario where this is ok for any person or team."

Richard Sherman correct to slam threat against Brock Purdy and the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have been at the end of such low-handed threats in a Divisional playoff round before as well, specifically in 2012.

In the well known Bountygate scandal that ensnared the New Orleans Saints coaching staff, defensive coordinator Gregg Williams was recorded asking his players to target opposition players maliciously.

In a profanity-laced speech, he asked his charges to target wide receiver Michael Crabtree's ACL and tight end Vernon Davis' ankles, identifying areas where they had an injury history.

He worryingly even told to hit players out of bounds and said to hit kick returner Kyle Williams, who had a history of concussions.

NSFW: the below audio might be distressing to some, discretion is advised.

What the Milwaukee radio hosts will do well to remember that the 49ers beat the Saints in that matchup and went to play in the NFC Championship, which they lost to the New York Giants in overtime.

A better way to beat them might to be run their own playbook against them. In 2022, when the Packers were the number one seed in the NFC, San Francisco rocked into Lambeau Field and eliminated them on the back of a great defense that stymied Aaron Rodgers without ever seeking to unfairly target him.