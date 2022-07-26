Richard Sherman claps back at anonymous NFL coach who claimed Lamar Jackson can never be best in the league

Former Super Bowl-winning cornerback Richard Sherman has clapped back at some recent criticism leveled at Lamar Jackson. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback is currently seeking a contract extension. He was recently given a brutal assessment by an anonymous defensive coordinator. Free agent Sherman was far from impressed and took to Twitter to defend the former MVP.

Sherman posted the following tweet:

"Everyone is bold off the record....."

Sherman responded to the comments attributed to an anonymous NFL defensive coordinator who spoke to The Athletic's Mike Sando. The anonymous defensive coordinator said the following about Jackson:

“If he has to pass to win the game, they ain’t winning the game. He’s so unique as an athlete, and he’s really a good football player, but I don’t (care) if he wins the league MVP 12 times, I don’t think he’ll ever be a 1 as a quarterback."

He continued:

"He’ll be a 1 as a football player, but not as a quarterback. So many games come down to two minutes, and that is why they have a hard time advancing even when they are good on defense. Playoffs are tight. You have to be able to throw the ball, and he is just so inconsistent throwing the ball. It is hit or miss.”

How does Lamar Jackson's record as a passer compare?

Wild Card Round - Baltimore Ravens v Tennessee Titans

Since entering the league in 2018, Lamar Jackson has taken the NFL by storm. He displayed a unique skill set that has seen him quickly become one of the most talked about players in the league.

His explosiveness and playmaking abilities, especially as a runner, have been a nightmare for defensive coordinators. It has been a problem that none of them appear able to solve.

Jackson is still averaging a ridiculous 5.9 yards per carry. His talents as a runner are undoubted. His abilities when it comes to throwing the ball, however, have received intense scrutiny. Some have disrespectfully labeled him a running back who plays quarterback.

There is a belief within the NFL community that if you can force Lamar to throw from the pocket, then he becomes ineffective. The question then is, do the statistics support that theory?

In 2021, Lamar registered a pass completion percentage of 64.4. This placed him 22nd in the league. He was behind the likes of Davis Mills and Teddy Bridgewater, but ahead of the likes of Josh Allen. He was also an impressive 13th in yards per game, above Matt Ryan and Russell Wilson.

Perhaps the most telling stat comes when focusing on Jackson's numbers in crunch time. In the last three seasons, Patrick Mahomes has gone 39 out of 62 for 509 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. Mahomes had a 110.2 QB rating during the final five minutes of the fourth quarter, when trailing in the game.

Rodger Sherman @rodger



Unstoppable Comeback God Patrick Mahomes: 39-62, 509 yards (62.9%, 8.2 YPA), 4 TDs, 1 INT, 110.2 QB rating

Can't Pass To Win The Game Lamar Jackson: 41-64, 574 yards (64.1%, 9.0 YPA), 5 TDs, 1 INT, 112.4 QB rating Warren Sharp @SharpFootball holy shit!! what a truly ignorant quote on Lamar Jackson from a current NFL DC holy shit!! what a truly ignorant quote on Lamar Jackson from a current NFL DC https://t.co/CnZxJ72SiC Sub-5 minutes 4th quarter and trailing, last 3 seasonsUnstoppable Comeback God Patrick Mahomes: 39-62, 509 yards (62.9%, 8.2 YPA), 4 TDs, 1 INT, 110.2 QB ratingCan't Pass To Win The Game Lamar Jackson: 41-64, 574 yards (64.1%, 9.0 YPA), 5 TDs, 1 INT, 112.4 QB rating twitter.com/SharpFootball/… Sub-5 minutes 4th quarter and trailing, last 3 seasonsUnstoppable Comeback God Patrick Mahomes: 39-62, 509 yards (62.9%, 8.2 YPA), 4 TDs, 1 INT, 110.2 QB ratingCan't Pass To Win The Game Lamar Jackson: 41-64, 574 yards (64.1%, 9.0 YPA), 5 TDs, 1 INT, 112.4 QB rating twitter.com/SharpFootball/…

By comparison, Lamar Jackson completed 41 out of 64 passes for 574 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. He had a 112.4 QB rating. Statistics such as this debunk the theory that Lamar can't throw.

