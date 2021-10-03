×
Richard Sherman contract: How much will CB earn playing for the Buccaneers?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB Richard Sherman
Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB Richard Sherman
When veteran cornerback Richard Sherman announced that he would be joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he revealed that the Seattle Seahawks, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Carolina Panthers were also interested in signing him.

If they were, it did not make a difference, and it did not drive up the price that the Buccaneers would pay Sherman.

Per Pro Football Talk, Sherman will receive $1 million over the season, a prorated $1.2 million salary, with a guaranteed $500,000 upon signing. Sherman also can make up to $125,000 in per-game roster bonuses.

The #Bucs are giving CB Richard Sherman a 1-year deal worth $2.25M, source said. A really solid deal at this point in the season.

Sherman has been listed as active for the highly anticipated Sunday Night Football between the Buccaneers and the New England Patriots.

It is public knowledge that the Seahawks, the 49ers, and the Panthers were interested in Sherman. It is unclear, however, whether the other teams offered more than the Buccaneers.

Tom Brady recruited Richard Sherman

New #Bucs CB Richard Sherman had talks with the #49ers and #Seahawks, but chose the #Bucs thanks to a recruiting pitch from Tom Brady and the TB staff. The top FA available, Sherman signs with the Super Bowl champs.

In the end, it did not matter if he received more generous offers from other teams. After all, a call from Brady was all it took for Sherman to pack his things and leave Washington to move to Florida. Sherman recently said in an interview:

"Once he [Brady] calls. It's like you better come, or you're going to regret not coming. I think people get confused [by] on-the-field stuff, but we've texted over the years and have had a really cool relationship. I always thought it would be really cool to play together if we had the opportunity. It's crazy how things shake out."

Following Sherman's addition, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said:

"When you want to talk about a veteran player, and you want to win a championship, and Tom calls you, you're going to listen, especially knowing the roster we have. I think there are a bunch of veterans out there wishing [Brady] would call them."

Sherman had previously stated that he was looking to play for a contender, so money was not the final question on this deal. Could he make more money on another team? Yes. But playing on the same team as Brady gives him the best chance to add to his Super Bowl ring collection.

