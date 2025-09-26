Richard Sherman disagrees with Deion Sanders rejecting Ravens' interest in Shedeur to back up Lamar Jackson

Shedeur Sanders' slide to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft was one of the most talked-about events in the offseason. The former Colorado star was eventually picked by the Cleveland Browns, who also picked quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round.

Ahead of the Browns' Week 3 clash against the Baltimore Ravens, reports emerged that Sheduer told Baltimore not to pick him as he didn't want to sit behind Lamar Jackson.

The Browns rookie faced league-wide backlash after the revelation. Shedeur's father, Deion Sanders, defended the quarterback for not wanting to sit on the bench for a "decade."

"How in the world can somebody fault [Shedeur] for saying or thinking, 'Why in the world would I go back up Lamar for 10 more years,'" Sanders said. "I've never sat on the bench and said, 'Well, I learned a lot today.'"

Following Coach Prime's statement, former Super Bowl-winning cornerback Richard Sherman shared his opinion on the report, disagreeing with the Colorado Buffaloes coach.

"The quarterback spot is so different," Sherman said on his podcast. "If you're not a first round pick, you're probably not playing, and you can increase your value. 'I can learn Championship habits, I can learn winning habits,' how to prepare for these games. NFL MVP (Jackson) prepares every week, how he reads the defense that stuff you can't just learn anywhere.

"But if you go to a situation like the Saints where Spencer Rattler, he don't know that much more than you do. Sure, you might have an opportunity to play, but your development won't be as great as it would be behind somebody like that (Jackson) because the things that you would learn, the habits that you would learn, the preparation, how to carry yourself, how to watch film."

Shedeur Sanders turns heads with bold claim about NFL quarterbacks

Shedeur Sanders made news on Thursday after he claimed he is better than some of the quarterbacks in the league. The rookie quarterback made the claim in a. ESPN Cleveland interview on Thursday.

“I know if you see the quarterback play in the league right now, I know I’m capable of doing better than that,” Sanders said. "I’m not comfortable being a scout team player, but honestly, that’s my situation, so I’m going to make the best of it and enjoy my moment."

Sanders' future with the Browns seems murky and the former Buffaloes quarterback could see himself with a new team come the trade deadline in November if his situation on the depth chart doesn't improve.

