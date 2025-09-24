Richard Sherman DUI case: Former NFL CB's deferred prosecution hinges on two major terms

Former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman has reportedly received a deferred prosecution in his DUI case tied to his arrest from last year. Sherman was charged with DUI in June after his blood test results returned from when he was arrested on Feb. 24, 2024.

However, on Tuesday, a King County District Court judge granted a request by Sherman's attorney for the deferred prosecution. This means that the former NFL star's charge will be suspended in exchange for the defendant agreeing to meet certain court requirements.

As per laws in Washington State, defendents who deferred prosecution must state that their conduct was the result of a substance use disorder or a mental problem and also agree to two years of treatment.

If the conditions of the deferred prosecution are not met, Sherman's DUI case might proceed to a trial.

According to reports, Sherman was stopped by authrities on southbound Interstate 405 around 2 a.m. after being caught driving 79 miles per hour in a 60 miles per hour zone. Sherman said he had two margaritas to drink that night. However, he allegedly registered a blood alcohol level of around 0.11, which is above the Washington's legal limit of 0.08.

Richard Sherman won the Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014

Former Seattle Seahawks CB Richard Sherman - Source: Getty

The Seattle Seahawks drafted Richard Sherman in the fifth round in 2011. He helped them win the Super Bowl in 2014.

Seattle released Sherman on March 10, 2018. He signed with the San Francisco 49ers a day after being released by the Seahawks.

In September 2021, Sherman signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he played for one season.

Across his 11 years in the NFL, Sherman recorded 495 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 116 passes defended, 37 interceptions and five forced fumbles. He earned five Pro Bowl honors and three first-team All-Pro selections.

