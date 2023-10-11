When the Dallas Cowboys lay an egg as they did against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, they opened themselves up for criticism, and CeeDee Lamb has copped it from former Seahawk Richard Sherman.

In the 42-10 blowout loss , the Cowboys offense, led by Dak Prescott and CeeDee lamb failed to get anything going as they didn't even manage to get into the red zone for the entire game.

For Lamb, he was visibly frustrated at what was going on as he only had four catches for 49 yards, and former NFL star Richard Sherman gave a brutal assessment of Lamb.

On Fox Sports' "Undisputed," Sherman called Lamb overrated and not in the upper tier of wide receivers after the poor showing, and this, of course, sent Cowboy Nation into a frenzy.

"Sherman is the worst analyst on TV," one fan said.

Other fans chimed in with their thoughts on Sherman's comments on Lamb.

So most fans don't agree with Sherman's assessment of Lamb after the first few years of his career.

CeeDee Lamb and Cowboys need to bounce back against Chargers

Dallas' game against the 49ers was billed as a true test of where Mike McCarthy's team was in the Super Bowl conversation. Well, they aren't in it after the 42-10 loss.

Lamb, who is the Cowboys' No. 1 receiver, had a quiet day as he only had four catches for 49 yards, and the previous week against the struggling New England Patriots, Lamb again only had four catches for 36 yards.

Against the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) on Monday night, Dallas (3-2) needs to show the football world that what they dished up against the 49ers (5-0) wasn't who they are as a team.

That starts with getting CeeDee Lamb involved. No. 88 needs to be the focal point of the offense, and Dak Prescott needs to get his receiver into the game early on.

If the Cowboys are to mount a Super Bowl challenge, then it needs to start with bouncing back against the Chargers.