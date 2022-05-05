"Wears gloves all the time" - Richard Sherman feels Kenny Pickett is going to be a bust based on damning observation

Richard Sherman commented on quarterback Kenny Pickett, the first-round pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022 NFL Draft. On his eponymous titled podcast, Sherman noted how it’s hard for him to trust a signal-caller who wears gloves as Pickett does:

"Do I think he's the quarterback of the future? I don't know. It's hard for me to trust a quarterback who wears gloves all the time. It's just different. It's just different. I just have a hard time with it but he swings it.”

Pitt Football @Pitt_FB



A full-page message from the Pitt legend and new @Steelers QB in today’s Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.



#H2P » #HereWeGo “Hail to Pitt!” - @KennyPickett10A full-page message from the Pitt legend and new @Steelers QB in today’s Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Hail to Pitt!” - @KennyPickett10 A full-page message from the Pitt legend and new @Steelers QB in today’s Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.#H2P » #HereWeGo https://t.co/Sr0ikKkD8k

The NFL cornerback concluded his point by stating that Pickett is effective and that it’ll be interesting to see how does under center for the Steelers:

“We'll see how effective he is. And Pittsburgh, they do a great job of development. They haven't had another quarterback under center, starting consistently since Ben Roethlisberger and I mean, Ben's been there for years and that, so that'll be interesting."

Pickett was the lone quarterback taken in the first-round of the draft. With the University of Pittsburgh in the 2021 season, he threw for 4,319 yards, leading the ACC and sixth-most in college football. The quarterback also had 42 touchdown passes, which also led the ACC and was the fourth-most in the nation.

He was both the ACC Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year in 2021 while winning the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award for the most outstanding senior quarterback. Pickett finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting behind winner Bryce Young of Alabama and runner-up Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan.

Richard Sherman's NFL Career

Seattle Seahawks v Green Bay Packers

He was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth-round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Stanford. The cornerback spent the first seven seasons of his career with Seattle, making the Pro Bowl four times while making the first-team All-Pro three-times. He was part of the fabled "Legion of Boom" defense that saw Seattle make consecutive Super Bowls. The Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos 43-8 in the 2013 season and lost dramatically 28-24 to the New England Patriots the following year.

Richard Sherman @RSherman_25 apple.co/3sUpzHv On this week’s podcast we discuss Kenny Pickett and the commentary on his hand size. It comes down to mechanics and how quickly a QB goes through his progressions, not hand size. Joe Burrow proved “small hands” don’t matter. Presented by @superdraftdfs On this week’s podcast we discuss Kenny Pickett and the commentary on his hand size. It comes down to mechanics and how quickly a QB goes through his progressions, not hand size. Joe Burrow proved “small hands” don’t matter. Presented by @superdraftdfs apple.co/3sUpzHv https://t.co/AHcC9vONQS

Sherman led the NFL in passes defended in the 2012 season with 24 interceptions and eight in the 2013 season.

In all, the cornerback has made five Pro Bowls with 37 career interceptions, the most among active players.

After leaving the Seahawks, he played for three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers (2018 – 2020) and last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now 34 years old, Sherman is a free agent and is seeking a new franchise for the 2022 NFL season.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you agree with Richard Sherman about QB Kenny Pickett? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell