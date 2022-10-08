“Richard Sherman is getting paid to do a therapy session on TV tonight” – NFL fans react to former Seahawks star’s tirade slamming Russell Wilson’s decision 

Russell Wilson threw an incomplete pass on the final play of the game as the Denver Broncos were defeated by the Indianapolis Colts in overtime in Week 5. The Broncos had an opportunity to win the game on fourth down from their opponents' one-yard line, but Wilson's incompletion gave the Colts a victory.
Richard Sherman, Wilson's former teammate during their time with the Seattle Seahawks, was a part of the official postgame show on Amazon Prime. He gave a heated take on the situation, making it clear that he believes it was a huge mistake for Russell Wilson to throw a pass on fourth down.
Here's what Sherman had to say about the play call:
"All he has to do is run the football. Necessary criticism. Listen, I've said enough criticism for it, but g** dang it, run the dang ball! Like, learn from your mistakes. Run the ball!"
Many NFL fans were quick to react to Richard Sherman's tirade. They directed at Russell Wilson on the live stream for Thursday Night Football, including some of these top comments about it on Twitter:
Many NFL fans pointed out that Richard Sherman may be having flashbacks to Super Bowl XLIX when the Seattle Seahawks were in a similar situation against the New England Patriots.
Richard Sherman has seen Russell Wilson make the same mistake before
Super Bowl XLIX will always be remembered as one of the most epic endings to any season in NFL history. Tom Brady helped the New England Patriots earn the lead in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't safe as Russell Wilson got one last drive to try and win the game for the Seattle Seahawks.
Wilson marched the Seahawks all the way down to the Patriots' one-yard line, setting up a potential game-winning touchdown. However, rather than running the ball with Marshawn Lynch, one of the most dominant running backs in the NFL at the time, Russell Wilson threw a pass into the endzone.
This ended up being the wrong decision as his pass was intercepted by Malcolm Butler, clinching the game for the Patriots. The decision to throw it rather than run it has been highly criticized and it sounds like Richard Sherman blames Wilson for the play call.
While Sherman ranted to "run the ball" following the Broncos' loss to the Colts in Week 5, it certainly may have opened some old wounds. He basically believes it cost him another ring with the Seahawks and where his bitterness towards Wilson likely stems from.