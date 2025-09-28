  • home icon
Richard Sherman makes feelings known on Aaron Rodgers-DK Metcalf's 80-yard touchdown vs Vikings

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Sep 28, 2025 15:34 GMT
Richard Sherman makes feelings known on Aaron Rodgers-DK Metcalf
Richard Sherman makes feelings known on Aaron Rodgers-DK Metcalf's 80-yard touchdown vs Vikings - Source: Getty

Aaron Rodgers and Richard Sherman have plenty of history on the gridiron. Sherman's Seattle Seahawks and Rodgers' Packers have had multiple career-changing moments for the former cornerback. As such, he appears to be keeping an extra close eye on the bonus morning game being played by DK Metcalf and Rodgers in Ireland in Week 4.

After a first-play sack of Rodgers, the game turned on its head quickly, with the Pittsburgh Steelers netting a lead in large part to Metcalf's explosive 80-yard touchdown. The world was watching, and Sherman saw it as well.

"ARod to DK for an 80-Yard TD!!!!" Sherman posted. "Wow!! What a catch and run! That may be the best catch and Run I have seen from DK. Steelers cooking in Dublin!"

The Steelers went into halftime with a 14-6 lead, despite losing their starting running back for the game in a surprising turn.

It had been reported that Jaylen Warren would be available, but on the day of the game, he changed his mind, taking himself out of the lineup, potentially helping set up the offense to run through Metcalf. It appeared to work in the first half for all, including Richard Sherman, to see.

Richard Sherman speaks out on DK Metcalf's former QB's candidacy

Richard Sherman at Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
Richard Sherman at Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Of course, Richard Sherman has also made headlines in recent days in his reaction to DK Metcalf's former quarterback's benching in New York. Speaking in a TNF segment captured by Awful Announcing on X on Sept. 25, Sherman agreed with Tony Gonzales' claims that Mecalf's former quarterback Wilson could have played his way out of the Hall of Fame.

Sherman claimed that without a legendary defense playing with Wilson, he would not have been the same player.

"Without that legendary defense, he's been 4-11, 7-8, 0-3 to start for the Giants," Sherman said. "He was a winning football player in Seattle... and now you get to go on your own and prove 'I'm this great quarterback that's going to be dominant and it just hasn't worked out that way."

Meanwhile, since Metcalf separated from Wilson after the 2021 season, he has earned three seasons of at least 990 yards and five touchdowns. Thus far in 2024, with not just a new quarterback but a new surrounding cast in a new setting, Metcalf has proven to be able to transfer his skills and make game-changing highlights, whether it has been with Wilson, Geno Smith, or Aaron Rodgers.

The question is whether Metcalf can keep working at top speed long enough to make Seattle question their choice to move on from the receiver.

Ian Van Roy

Ian Van Roy

Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.

He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.

Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.

He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.

In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors.

