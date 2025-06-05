Richard Sherman has one complaint after making Seahawks' top 50 players

Richard Sherman is one of the most recognizable players in the history of the Seattle Seahawks. The cornerback was selected in the fifth round in 2011. He went on to become a franchise legend and helped the team win its only Super Bowl in 2014.

Given his contributions, it is no surprise that he was selected as one of the top 50 Seahawks players. However, the franchise's social media team made an error while honoring Sherman on X.

"A member of arguably the best secondaries of all time. Sherm is part of the 2010 NFL All-Decade Team, a four-time Pro Bowler and owns one the most iconic Seahawks plays. Seahawks Top 50 Player: Richard Sherman," the Seahawks tweeted on Tuesday.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the mistake as Sherman is a five-time NFL All-Pro. He shared the tweet and corrected it.

"5 time but who's counting," Sherman tweeted.

Richard Sherman's teammates were also added to the top 50 Seahawks players list

The Seattle Seahawks' illustrious list includes legends, Hall of Famers, Ring of Honor members and Super Bowl winners. Two other notable players made the list.

Before the nickname was adopted by Seattle's defense, the "Legion of Boom" was a group of players who were the team's secondary in the 2010s. Apart from Sherman, safeties Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas III were also part of the top 50 players.

Sherman, Thomas and Chancellor helped the Seahawks build one of the league's best defenses in the 2010s, leading to their Super Bowl win in 2014.

Sherman finished his playing career in 2021. He was in the NFL for 11 seasons, appearing in 144 regular season games (136 starts) and 15 in the playoffs. Sherman recorded 495 tackles, including 385 solo efforts and 37 interceptions, including eight in 2013 — the most in the NFL that season.

