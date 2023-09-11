Richard Sherman picks 49ers as the best team in the NFC despite Cowboys' 40-0 thrashing of Giants

It seems as if the San Francisco 49ers have done enough for former Seattle Seahawks and 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman to deem them as the best team in the NFC.

The 49ers picked up a dominant road win against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, embarrassing the Steelers 30-7. The team was led by running back Christian McCaffrey, who rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown, and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who had eight catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

On "Undisputed" on Monday, Sherman labeled the 49ers as the best team in the NFC over the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

"Every single one of their playmakers, Christian McCaffrey, showed what they can do and how dynamic this offense can be. And they cap it off with a touchdown to Brandon Aiyuk on Pat Pete (Patrick Peterson), an All-Pro, future Hall of Fame corner.

"Like, that's what one of the best offenses in football looks like. ... And I know you talk about CeeDee Lamb and those guys, but Brandon Aiyuk had more catches and yards than CeeDee and Brandin Cooks (both of the Dallas Cowboys) combined in this game. He had eight for 129, two touchdowns on an All-Pro."

Are the San Francisco 49ers the best team in the NFC?

Nobody saw the San Francisco 49ers coming into Pittsburgh and picking up a 27-point road victory. They executed in all three areas of football and looked like one of the best teams in Week 1. They rushed for 188 yards and almost totaled over 400 yards on offense.

They also limited the Steelers to just 231 yards on offense.

The Dallas Cowboys also had an impressive showing in Week 1. They destroyed their NFC East rival, the New York Giants 40-0 at MetLife Stadium.

The defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles also won but struggled against the New England Patriots on the road, winning 25-20.

It's too early to tell who the best team is in the NFL or either conference. Week 1 is extremely unpredictable and a lot of surprises happen.

It's too early to label the 49ers the best team in the NFC but they certainly had one of the best overall performances of any team in Week 1.

