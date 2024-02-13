Not much has been made of the sideline incident involving Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his head coach, Andy Reid. Richard Sherman thinks he knows why.

In the first half of the Super Bowl, the Chiefs were being thoroughly outplayed by the San Francisco 49ers. The offense struggled greatly to get anything going against Steve Wilks' defense.

As such, frustrations were begining to rise. Kelce was seen yelling and bumping into Reid, and it didn't exactly look good. That said, we haven't heard any more about it aside from Kelce and Reid saying it was nothing.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

But FS1's Richard Sherman says that the only reason people aren't talking about it is because the Chiefs won. He also stated that if it wasn't Kelce, and instead A.J. Brown or Antonio Brown who had done was Kelce did, it would be a different story.

"Jarrett Bell has a point, it's a black man in America, it's been like that for a very long time, but at the end of the day in this situation, they won the ballgame. That's why it's not a big deal. So that's why they get to downplay it. They get to say it wasn't that big a deal," Sherman said.

"Andy Reid's gonna downplay it. But if it was A.J. Brown, if it was A.B. (Antonio Brown) if it was T.O. (Terrell Owens) back in the day. I mean, we'd be talking about that being a storyline of his career, of his legacy, 100% this situation is different."

Expand Tweet

Travis Kelce' huge second half in Super Bowl helped Chiefs claim title

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce, like the rest of his Chiefs teammates, didn't have the best first half in the Super Bowl. He had just one catch for one yard as the Kansas City offense simply couldn't get anything going.

But in the second half, Kelce found his form, as did the Chiefs offense. He would finish with nine receptions for 93 yards and played a huge role in getting his team into position to win.

Of course, what transpired in the first half is easily forgotten as Travis Kelce took the 49ers' secondary to task. But for a half of football, the 49ers kept him in check.

Travis Kelce, like most of his Chiefs teammates, is now a three-time Super Bowl champion. However, that first-half incident with Reid still sticks in the minds of some.

As Sherman stated, it gets forgotten because the Chiefs won. But had Patrick Mahomes not been able to drag his team over the line, would it have been a bigger deal post-game? We will never know.