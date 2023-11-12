Richard Sherman raises big issue with Trevor Lawrence after Jaguars’ loss to 49ers

Trevor Lawrence put together a breakout season last year following an extremely disappointing rookie campaign. In his first year, the Jacksonville Jaguars finished with the worst record in the NFL. He turned it around last year in a major way, making an appearance in the NFL Playoffs and advancing to the second round with a victory in his first postseason game.

The Jaguars are off to another strong start to the 2023 NFL season with a 6-3 record and lead the AFC South division in Week 10. While Lawrence has needed to play solid to get them to this point, his statistics have regressed this season as compared to last year.

Former cornerback and current NFL analyst Richard Sherman recently shared his take on Lawrence's performance on his personal X account. He did so following the Jaguars' Week 10 34-3 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers.

Sherman explained:

"So when I make an assessment that Trevor Lawrence hasn’t been the generational talent he was billed to be coming out of Clemson, Jags fans were up in arms. The tape doesn’t lie.

"The team has won because the defense has gotten turnovers. At this point Trevor Lawrence has more turnovers than TDs on the season. Despite that his team has been winning. He has all the talent in the world however that has not been showcased consistently."

The 49ers dismantled the Jaguars in Week 10, blowing them out 34-3. Lawrence contributed to the problem, turning the ball over three times, including two interceptions and a lost fumble.

Sherman pointed out that ball security has become a major issue for the promising quarterback prospect, and he's not wrong. No player in the NFL has turned the ball over more times than Lawrence since he entered the league is 2021.

How many career turnovers does Trevor Lawrence have?

Trevor Lawrence

During his rookie 2021 season, Trevor Lawrence led the NFL with 17 interceptions, while only throwing for 12 touchdowns. He cleaned up his ratio during his breakout 2022 season, throwing just eight interceptions against 30 total touchdowns. He did also lose four fumbles that year and also added another five interceptions during two games in the NFL Playoffs.

Despite a 6-3 record during the 2023 NFL season, Lawrence has regressed to struggle with his ball security again. In just nine games, he has already thrown six interceptions and lost two fumbles, compared to just nine touchdowns. He has now turned the ball over a massive 42 times, including in the postseason, in less than three full seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. This leads all players since he entered the league.